The organizers of the giant Seafood Expo North America in Boston have cancelled the international seafood trade show for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
"Diversified Communications has reluctantly determined it would be impossible to hold an event in Boston this July,” the Portland, Maine-based company said in announcing the cancellation.
The 2020 show at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston, which brings together thousands of seafood buyers, processors and retailers, was the first session cancelled because of the pandemic restrictions.
Initially, the 2021 show was set for its usual March slot in the hope that the reach of the pandemic and its severe restrictions on public gatherings would wane and allow the show to resume its annual spring schedule.
Diversified Communications was forced to bow to the realities of the ongoing pandemic. Last December, it rescheduled the three-day show for July 11-13 before pulling the plug this week on 2021 all together.
“We were determined to host an in-person event for our seafood community and have worked diligently over the past several months seeking a way to safely make the July 2021 edition happen,” Diversified Communications Group Vice President Liz Plizga said. “However, current COVID restrictions limiting the capacity of indoor venues and the state of the reopening plan for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as related to convention facilities, have recently made it evident that we cannot move forward with planning an event like ours.”
Diversified Communications said the 2022 show now is scheduled for next March 13-15 at the convention and exhibition center.
The city of Gloucester has used its strong presence at the last six Seafood Expo North America shows to promote its Gloucester Fresh seafood brand and assist local seafood companies in expanding their customer base.
After the 2021 seafood show was rescheduled for the summer, the city decided that, based on the continuing social restrictions, it would withdraw as an exhibitor for 2021.
