Seafood Expo victim of virus

The 40th edition of the massive Seafood Expo North America, which draws attendees and exhibitors from around the world, is the latest victim of the novel coronoavirus.
After weeks of speculation and uncertainty under the lurking specter of the spreading and potentially deadly virus, the Portland, Maine-based organizer of the show announced Tuesday it is postponing the three-day seafood trade show while it explores other options.
"We are committed to finding a solution to deliver an event in North America, this year, to ensure business continuity to the seafood industry," Diversified Communications, the organizer, said in announcing the postponement. "Details on when and where will be communicated with our customers in the next month. Depending on the date and location availability, the event might look slightly different for 2020 but will continue to provide the opportunities to connect suppliers and buyers in the industry."
Diversified, in its statement, did not commit to hosting the 2020 event in Boston, nor did it offer practical alternatives or address the economics of postponing the show.
The massive Seafood Expo North America was scheduled to run March 15 to 17 at the sprawling convention center in South Boston.
But with less than a fortnight to go, global fears of the spreading — and potentially deadly — COVID-19 virus began cutting into the roster of exhibitors.
According to the Diversified Communications website and reports from various news outlets, almost two dozen exhibitors withdrew in the past week — including several U.S.-based companies — over concerns of potentially exposing workers to the potentially deadly virus.
"Our primary concern is for our employee base, and the fact that this show is essentially in our own backyard, which further expands the liability to the local community as a whole," Joe Furtado, executive vice president at New Bedford-based Eastern Fisheries, told the Undercurrentnews website, which had opted to sit out the Seafood Expo North America. "So we are asking our customers to understand this concern, and know that we are doing everything that we can to ensure that there will be no disruptions in our supply chain to them."
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tried to sound optimistic on Monday when he said there was no current rationale for cancelling large events in the Boston area because of the coronavirus, even as the state recorded its second coronavirus case.
Already taking hit
And early on Tuesday, Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said the city was proceeding with its plans to make its sixth consecutive appearance at the seafood show.
But then came Diversified's late-afternoon announcement.
"We know it was a difficult decision to postpone the upcoming expo but understand the need to do so out of an abundance of caution as the coronavirus situation evolves," Romeo Theken said. "The city values the opportunities that the Seafood Expo North America provides to Gloucester seafood businesses, and we look forward to participating with our partners and friends in the seafood industry in the future."
The tide of public health concerns concerns ultimately swamped the event.
As of Tuesday, the coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan on the Chinese mainland, had generated 43,141 confirmed cases worldwide and caused 1,018 deaths, according to a live map of coronavirus global cases maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The map also reflected 4,340 recoveries from the virus' COVID-19 disease.
Organizers knew right away they were going to take a hit from Chinese attendees and exhibitors, which represented 9% of exhibitor space in 2019 and 5% of all attendees at last year's show, according to data previously supplied by Diversified Communications.
But on Monday a story in the Press Herald news paper of Portland, Maine, said 149 of the 172 exhibitors from China already had pulled out of the 2020 show. And the exodus of exhibitors from other nations accelerated as the virus expanded throughout other parts of the globe.
The Seafoodnews.com website reported that, as of Tuesday, the number of registered exhibitors was down to 1,099 after about two dozen exhibitors pulled out. Those canceling included Sea Delight, H&N Group, Santa Monica Seafood, J Deluca & Nautilus Seafood, Peter Pan Seafoods, Morey's Seafood and Netuno.
Undercurrentnews.com also reported that the Thai Union Group would not send any employees based outside the U.S. to the Boston show because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. The seafood industry website said Thai Union still is mulling the size of its participation at the show with its U.S.-based workers.
