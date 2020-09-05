Seafood processor meets noise requirements, tests show neighborhood contributes to noise issue

After the latest sound test in the area of 159 East Main St., it was discovered that not all of the ruckus was caused by the seafood processing plant there.
For years, the neighbors of now-Atlantic Fish and Seafood, have notified city and state officials that the sound of around-the-clock production has negatively affected their living situations.
The most recent sound test revealed, however, that the neighborhood was a part of the problem.
"What we noticed was, that after everything was shut off at the building, the ambient noise was really coming from the neighborhood," said Fred Cowen, a Board of Health member who went out at night to take a sound test.
"It was mostly from the window air conditioners, with one building having six units cranking," he said. "The cumulative effect of that was really responsible for 50 decibels of noise."
Cowen went on to explain that when the seafood processing factory was running, its noise did match that of the neighborhood and exceed it.
However, he added that when the factory was turned off "it is not a quiet neighborhood unless everybody gets together and changes the noise that they make individually."
In addition to revealing another source for the noise levels, the most recent sound test showed that owners of 159 East Main St. had brought the business's noise levels down below the acceptable decibel level of 50 — a goal that has taken the new owner lots of time and money to achieve.
"I think it has been a good experience working through this issue and I am happy that we have got the decibels down to an acceptable level for the neighborhood and for the community at large," said Nick Osgood, the managing partner of NSDJ Real Estate LLC and president of Atlantic Fish and Seafood.
In 2017, multiple noise readings taken by the Board of Health with technical assistance from the state recorded anywhere between 64 and 71 decibels at different times of day. National Fish & Seafood was operating at the plant, then owned by Americold.
Two years later, in the winter of 2019, the decibel count was down to 53 — was still too high for the city's decibel limit. NSDJ Real Estate bought the property in 2018 and Atlantic Fish and Seafood acquired National Fish & Seafood's assets in May 2019.
To get the noise levels down, Osgood worked with acoustic consultant Acentech and the city's Building Department to change more than nine motors on the roof, close a redundant exhaust vent, and construct walls to absorb sound.
The costs for the overall project was estimated between $50,000 and $70,000.
"For us, it was always a goal to get this resolved," he said. "I can't speak for the prior owner, but I know that our efforts — just through continued evaluation of our systems and our process — enables us to get to this point."
To get the most accurate reading during the test, Acentech surveyed the parking lot of of NSD and two community properties —134 E. Main St. and 10 Chapel St.
The testing took into consideration five different plant operating conditions, ranging from the seafood processing factory running normal operations to a full plant shut down where all facility exhaust fans and supply fans were off.
Osgood confirmed to a Times reporter on Friday that the factory is now in compliance at all three locations, as Chapel Street — which was the last location to reach acceptable compliance levels — is now below 50 decibels.
When the Board of Health was initially informed of the noise issue, its responsibility was to investigate, see if there were findings, and implement a mitigation plan if necessary.
All have been done as of Sept. 4.
"It seems to be that all is well for the moment," Assistant Public Health Director Max Schenk said.
As the Board of Health wraps up tits responsibilities, Osgood is open to communication with the neighbors going forward.
"I am very happy with the outcome and open for discussion with the neighbors as time progresses if something comes out of compliance or they feel that something is loud," he said.
"We are open to further discussion at this point in time," Osgood emphasized.
