Commercial fishermen and lobstermen have an extra month to apply for $530 million in federal funds that provide among the most lucrative and direct assistance to fishing and lobster businesses wounded by recent trade wars.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it now will accept applications until Jan. 15, 2021, for the Seafood Trade Relief Program that assists seafood harvesting businesses hammered by retaliatory tariffs during the U.S.'s trade wars with the European Union and China.
The funds are direct payments and not loans that have to be repaid.
"It's really one of the best programs for fishermen," said Angela Sanfilippo of the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association and the Fishing Partnership Support Services. "We have worked hard to let people know about it and I think we've generated about 30 applications here."
The seafood commodities covered by the program include lobster, flounder, pollock, sole, squid and tuna.
The payments to approved applicants — which are capped at $250,000 — are based on a per-pound basis to reflect the financial loss from the tariffs.
Lobstermen may claim 50 cents per pound of their total landings and squid fishermen may claim 20 cents per pound.
For fin fishermen, the rate is 15 cents per pound for flounders and sole; 13 cents per pound for tuna; 4 cents per pound for herring; and 1 cent per pound for pollock.
"People think it's really complicated, but it's not," Sanfilippo said. "You tell them how much you caught, they figure out the money and if you're eligible, you get paid."
Applications are available online at farmers.gov/seafood or through a USDA service center. The closest USDA service center to Cape Ann is in Westford.
The USDA said it already has directly paid $140 million to 6,000 applicants nationwide and is in the midst of processing another 2,700 applications.
It said it extended the deadline to accommodate applicants dependent on traditional mail for submitting their applications. The extension also reflects the end of the fishing season in Alaska, which is expected to provide the largest pool of candidates for the program.
The Seafood Trade Relief Program is separate from other federal financial assistance programs designed to mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as the $300 million contained in the CARES Act or the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
