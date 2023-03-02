Seaport marinas make website's grade

The Gloucester Harbormaster at 19 Harbor Loop again has been recognized as running one of the best marinas in country.
Also awarded “Elite Fleet” status by Marinas.com were Ocean Alliance Docks at 32 Horton St. at the historic Tarr & Wonson Paint Manufactory, and Pier 7 Marina at 6 Cripple Cove Lane, at the head of the South Channel.
Marinas.com, an online site that allows boaters to find reviews, services, amenities and contact information for more than 75,000 marinas in the United States, said fewer than 3% of the nation’s marinas achieve “Elite Fleet” status.
“The Elite Fleet tier of Boaters’ Choice marinas represent the marinas that went above and beyond to delight boaters in 2022,” the website states. These marinas maintained a star rating of 4.7 and received at least 10 reviews throughout the year.
The Gloucester Harbormaster received Elite Fleet status in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and Boaters’ Choice awards from 2017 to 2019 from the website.
The city, through the Harbormaster office, rents 30 transient moorings for vessels up to 60 feet in length, in the Inner Harbor, Southeast Harbor, and Western Harbor off Stage Head.
Harbormaster Thomas “T. J.” Ciarametaro Jr., who was appointed in 2016, said in addition to the transient moorings, his office offers a launch service and facilities where you can catch a shower and use free Wi-Fi.
“We’ve been really lucky the last six years. The staff does an excellent job,” Ciarametaro said in an interview.
Before he arrived, the city maintained about 16 to 18 moorings for visitors and had no facilities for transient boaters.
The 26-foot, 26-passenger Duffy-style Gloucesterman launch boat, which the city acquired in 2013, had been under-utilized, he said.
The cost for a transient mooring is $50 a night and it includes the use of the facilities and the launch service. He said due to increasing costs, his department plans to go to the City Council to amend city ordinance to increase the fee to $60.
The city rents about 1,100 transient moorings a year, and it’s not just to recreational boaters. Small day scalloper boats from Maine also make use of the harbormaster’s facilities, Ciarametaro said.
In January, the City Council approved funding for an additional launch similar to the Gloucesterman alongside the purchase of a new patrol boat, thanks in large measure to a federal Port Security grant from FEMA.
Ciarametaro said the comments on the Marinas.com help his office improve its services. A comment suggesting the city provide a bookshelf where boaters could share books was something put in place this past year. He said the marina is keeping Gloucester on the map, and partnering with Discover Gloucester to get the word out on what the seaport’s waterfront has to offer.
“We are bringing in tourism via the waterfront and we are not contributing to the traffic and parking issue,” he said.
Ocean Alliance Docks
The Ocean Alliance Docks are part of the nonprofit Ocean Alliance, whose mission is “to protect whales and their ocean environment,” according to its website. Dock fees directly support ocean research and conservation programs. Ocean Alliance, with its 132 linear feet of dockage, can host large and small vessels. It provides new bathrooms, showers, water, and Wi-Fi and 30 and 50 amp electrical, among other amenities. The docks are located within walking distance of the Rocky Neck Cultural District’s shops, restaurants, galleries and parks.
Ocean Alliance Docks won Boaters’ Choice in 2020 and 2021 and Elite Fleet in 2022.
Pier 7 Marina
Pier 7 Marina is celebrating 50 years on Gloucester’s waterfront, according to Marinas.com. The marina is the recipient of the Boaters’ Choice Award for 2020 and 2021 and the Elite Fleet award in 2022. The marina is made up of 30 deep water slips, according to its website, and offers full-time dockage, transient dockage and moorings. There’s also on-site showers and a kitchen, a deck grilling area with a view of the harbor and other amenities. Boaters can rent by the day, week or season, and the marina is a short walk from waterfront restaurants and other attractions.
