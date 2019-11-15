Both Massachusetts senators are again calling for NOAA Fisheries to investigate Canada’s North Atlantic right whale protections and, if found lacking, consider banning imports of some Canadian fishery products into the United States.
In a letter to Neil Jacobs, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s acting administrator, Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren said Canada has retreated from some of the whale protection measures it has enacted since 2017.
They said the rollbacks include reducing the season-long snow crab closure by 63%, removing a vessel speed-restriction zone and triggering other area closures and vessel speed-restriction zones only when right whales are observed.
“Consequently, of the 10 right whale mortalities documented in 2019, nine occurred in Canadian waters,” the two senators wrote to Jacobs. “Both the United States and Canada must make rigorous and concerted efforts to save this important species. Because the burden of reducing risk to right whales falls substantially on fishermen, it is essential that we understand whether U.S. and Canadian fishermen are being held to the same high standards.”
They said if the analysis indicates Canadian measures are not equivalent to those imposed in the U.S., “then NOAA Fisheries, under the authority of the (Marine Mammal Protection Act), should consider taking action to prohibit imports of fishery products from the pertinent Canadian fisheries into the United States.”
The Massachusetts senators also criticized NOAA’s leadership for failing to respond to several congressional requests for the analysis to determine if Canada’s whale regulations, when compared to those of the U.S., are rigorous enough to help save the approximately 400 whales remaining.
They said when 17 right whales died in 2017 — 12 of them in Canadian waters — 11 U.S. senators first requested NOAA undertake the comparability analysis.
They also wrote that NOAA Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver, on April 25, 2018, committed to Markey at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing that the agency would quickly review the request so U.S. fishermen would not be subject to new restrictions unless similar restrictions were set in Canada.
“Despite this assurance, NOAA has neither conducted the comparability analysis nor even responded to the written request for it,” the senators wrote. “More troubling, in response to a similar request from eight House members on July 11, 2018, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross declined to fast-track an evaluation of Canada’s regulations, citing ongoing negotiations and evolving U.S. regulatory standards.”
The senators’ letter credited Massachusetts for taking the lobster industry lead in trying to protect the imperiled species through the whale protection plan being developed by the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team, calling it “a testament to their stewardship” of the species.
“For while U.S. fishermen have significantly changed their practices to reduce whale mortality, right whales continue to die in Canadian waters,” Markey and Warren wrote to Jacobs. “The urgency of the right whale situation demands expedited action, not delay.”
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.