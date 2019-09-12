This has been a busy week in the world of the North Atlantic right whales.
NOAA and the Maine Lobstermen's Association continue to joust over the federal plan to provide increased protections for the endangered whales.
Conservationists and lobstermen have produced and released dueling videos to tell their respective sides to the issue and now the U.S. Senate could take up a right whale protection bill based largely on one originally authored by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
Earlier this year, Moulton and Republican Rep. John Rutherford of Florida authored and re-introduced the SAVE the Right Whales Act in the U.S. House, where it cleared the House Natural Resources Committee in May.
Moulton's bill would require the Commerce Secretary to provide $5 million annually for 10 years to fund competitive grants for projects related to the conservation of the right whales, whose numbers now hover around 400, including only 95 breeding females.
The pool of potential grant applicants would include federal, state and tribal agencies, research institutions, fishing stakeholders, the shipping industry and non-profit organizations already immersed in conserving the North Atlantic right whales.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced their own version of the right whale bill, complete with the very same SAVE acronym (Scientific Assistance for the Very Endangered) contained in the House bill's title.
The Senate bill was introduced by Sens. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, and Tom Carper, D-Delaware.
The Senate bill is not as specific as Moulton's. It would establish a grant program "to promote collaboration between states, non-governmental organizations and members of the fishing and shipping industries to reduce human impact on right whales and promote the recovery of the population."
The bill does not mention a specific funding figure.
"The North Atlantic right whale plays a key role in balancing our ocean ecosystem and it is critical that we take immediate action to protect this endangered species," Booker, a presidential candidate, said in a statement. "We need to provide stakeholders and experts with the necessary resources to develop solutions and keep the right whale from going extinct in our lifetimes."
The Senate bill has been endorsed by a slew of conservation organizations, including the Sierra Club, Oceana, The Pew Charitable Trusts, the Conservation Law Foundation, the Humane Society and others.
