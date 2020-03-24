Senators: Without aid, fisheries may sink at dock

GREGORY BULL/Associated Press/Fishing boat captain Nick Haworth, right, carries tuna to a dock for sale Friday in San Diego. Haworth came home to California after weeks at sea to find a state all but shuttered due to coronavirus measures, and nowhere to sell the catch. A handful of tuna boats filled with tens of thousands of pounds of fish are now floating off San Diego's coast as they scramble to find customers. Haworth was selling on Friday to individuals for less than half what he would get from wholesalers. "This is a quarantine special," he joked.