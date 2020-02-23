Ship makes it from Bermuda to Ireland without a crew

We here at FishOn have been very up front about our abject fear of bees and our total mistrust of all robots and things robotic. But curiously, we've never met a ghost we didn't like. In fact, we used to own a house up in Eliot, Maine, that we're pretty sure was haunted by ghosts. They never bothered us, but we never got any rent out of them either. So it was a bit of a wash.
It stands to reason that since we like ghosts, we'd really love ghost ships. Or at least tales of ghost ships.
Last week provided a doozy when the 250-foot, 2,400-ton steel cargo ship, the MV Alta, without one human being aboard, beached on the rocks along a stretch of coastline near Cork, Ireland, bringing with it a yarn that would have been right at home in Cosmo Kramer's "Astonishing Tales of the Sea."
The beaching ended a 17-month unmanned and meandering cruise throughout the Atlantic Ocean. We think.
The Alta, according to various reports, was sailing from Greece to Haiti in September 2018 when it was disabled by mechanical problems, stranding the crew of 10 about 1,380 miles southeast of Bermuda.
The crew, unable to make repairs, drifted for three weeks before the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Confidence rescued the crew members and brought them to Puerto Rico.
Now things get really sketchy. The ship, whose owners are their own little mystery, might have been hijacked — possibly twice — as it was being towed to Guyana. Either way, it was abandoned again.
"What is definite is that its next confirmed sighting was by the icebreaker HMS Protector, the Royal Navy’s scientific research ship, in August or September 2019," according to a great story in the Irish Times. "It never released an exact location. The Protector attempted to make contact with a crew that was no longer there and eventually sailed away."
The story theorized that "the most likely scenario for the Alta after its abandonment in the Atlantic was that it got snagged in the Gulf Stream, and was pushed up along the northeast coast of the U.S. and Canada and then northeast across the Atlantic towards the Irish coast."
Last Sunday, an Irishman named Barry McDonald was jogging along the coastal cliffs that run between Ballyandreen and Ballycotton when he came across the Alta. He called the Irish Coast Guard and the long, mysterious and ghostly voyage of the MV Alta officially was over.
What goes up is staying down
The state Department of Transportation is taking the Blynman Bridge out of service as a drawbridge at 6 a.m. this Monday for a structural repair project expected to last until about April 10.
The bridge, known locally as the Cut bridge, will remain in the closed position and marine traffic will be prohibited until the $750,000 repair project is completed, MassDOT said. The only exceptions will be for vessels that can fit beneath the work gangway that will be installed over the Blynman Canal channel that connects the Annisquam River to Gloucester Harbor.
Vehicular traffic on Western Avenue may continue to access the bridge from both directions during the closure. The north sidewalk will be closed during the repairs, but pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge on the south sidewalk that is closest to the harbor seawall.
The Blynman Bridge is one of the busiest of the bridges managed by MassDOT. On average, it opens more than 7,300 times a year. Last year was one of its busiest, with 8,668 openings.
Quick mariners quiz: Who was the first general manager of the Seattle Mariners when the expansion team joined the American League in 1977?
Quick quiz answer below.
Coronavirus and the Boston Seafood Show
On Thursday, the city sent out the invites to its special March 16 VIP tasting at the upcoming Seafood Expo North America at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. At least we hope it remains upcoming.
On Friday, sundry international reports indicated the coronavirus doesn't seem at all to be abating, having spread well beyond China to 27 other countries. Now you have to begin to wonder if the tenacious spread of the virus — with the accompanying international travel restrictions — ultimately could force Diversified Communication, the Portland, Maine-based organizer of the massive seafood show, to take the extraordinary step of cancelling or trying to reschedule the show now set for March 15 to 17.
The organizer has released two statements. The first said it was closely monitoring the situation and spelled out some of the safety protocols in place. The next statement conceded that participation from mainland China is bound to be affected.
"Due to the current travel procedures into the United States, we are expecting to see an impact from mainland China, which annually represents about 5% of the combined visitor and exhibitor attendee base and 9% of the exhibit space," Diversified said in its updated statement.
But now it's not just China, but 27 other countries and thousands of other cases. Not to mention the paralyzing fear of what might happen at a massive gathering — the show last year attracted 22,150 visitors and 1,329 exhibitors from 49 countries — that experienced its own outbreak.
With roughly three weeks to go, Diversified is in a tough spot and is staring at some very hard choices. Stay tuned. We'll keep you posted.
Quick mariners quiz answer: None other than our old pal, Lou Gorman, who served as the Red Sox general manager from 1985 through 1993.
Our favorite Lou story: One day we were speaking with Lou on the phone. It was right near the trade deadline and we were trying to figure out what moves he might have up his sleeve. At one point in the conversation, Lou just sort of drifted off. It happened every now and then. We don't know if was narcolepsy or low blood sugar or what. But it was very silent on the other end.
"Lou! Lou! Wake up!" we yelled into the phone.
A few minutes later, Lou re-engaged the conversation. He probably wasn't completely awake though, because the first words out of his mouth were "She was dancing on the table and she was beautiful."
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
