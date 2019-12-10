Shrimp fishery shut down through 2020

Sweet-tasting Pandalus borealis, the local shrimp, a favorite served as a holiday appetizer, won't be on the menu any time soon.
New England's shrimp fishing industry, centered in the Gulf of Maine, will remain shut down next year and likely beyond.
Interstate regulators met Friday to consider the future of the industry, which has been shut down since 2013 and is under a moratorium until 2021.
A regulatory panel with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission briefly discussed the possibility of reopening the fishery, but members said that might prevent the shrimp population from recovering.
The shrimp population in the Gulf of Maine is suffering due to the impacts of warming waters. Recent surveys show the species' abundance at or near all-time lows, according to materials provided by the fisheries commission.
The local shrimping business was previously located mostly in Maine, although there were shrimpers in Massachusetts, including Gloucester, and New Hampshire.
The small reddish-orange shrimp used to be a popular seafood item that appeared briefly in mid-winter in fish markets, until regulators decided there was no choice but to shut fishing down until the population recovers.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
