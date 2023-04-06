The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has instituted a new right whale slow zones northeast of Boston, effective through April 20.
On April 5, the public detected the presence of right whales northeast of Boston and the Norfolk buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Mariners are requested to avoid or transit at 10 knots or less inside the following Dynamic Management Area (DMA) and right whales have been detected.
The zone is designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360. The whales, protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, are on the move this time of year.
The endangered right whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod, before heading farther north.
They have suffered from high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years.
The whales are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.
The slow zone is in waters bounded by:
Northern boundary: 42°47’ N
Southern boundary: 42°07’ N
Eastern boundary: 70°28’ W
Western boundary: 71°22’ W
Please visit the NOAA website, fisheries.noaa.gov, for more information.