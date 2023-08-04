The Gloucester Fishermen’s Memorial Service will be held this year on Saturday, Aug.19, and organizers are looking for still looking for family members or friend of the lost to share their story with the crowd.
The service to remember all fishermen lost at sea will include music, prayer and families gathering together and casting flowers on the sea in memory of their loved ones.
The service will start at 5 p.m. with a procession from the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Building, 8 Washington St., to the Fishermen’s Memorial Statue on Stacy Boulevard.
Anyone interested in speaking is asked to please call Joe Parisi at 978-423-2322.