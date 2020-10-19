The 60th meeting of NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will be held virtually Wednesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the council will meet Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. via webinar because of COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to attend. The agenda can be viewed at stellwagen.noaa.gov.
Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is an 842-square-mile (638-square-nautical-mile) marine protected area at the mouth of Massachusetts Bay. The sanctuary boundary is somewhat rectangular, stretching from three miles southeast of Cape Ann to three miles north of Cape Cod. The sanctuary is about 25 miles east of Boston, and lies totally within federal waters. It encompasses all of Stellwagen and Tillies banks, and the southern portion of Jeffreys Ledge
Those interested may register for the meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/346253114530631435
A confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent to those who register.