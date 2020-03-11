A Gloucester hearing on revisions to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary management plan is among three that have been cancelled.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has cancelled scoping meetings on the plan revisions scheduled at the New England Aquarium in Boston on Wednesday, March 11; Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop on Thursday, March 12; and Massachusetts Maritime Academy at Buzzards Bay on March 18.
A virtual meeting via an online webinar is being planned for later this month.
The cancellations have been made in support of Gov. Charlie Baker’s request to refrain from hosting large gatherings and with NOAA’s interest in supporting efforts to protect public health and safety.
Individuals who had planned on attending the public meetings to give oral comments should check the sanctuary’s website or sign-up at stellwagen@noaa.gov for sanctuary notices, including information on upcoming online meetings. Additional avenues to submit commentsstill remain, along with a new email option. The public comment period ends April 10, 2020.
Comments may be made online at Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov, search for docket number NOAA-NOS-2020-0003; by mail to NOAA Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066, Attn: Management Plan Revision; and by email to sbnmsmanagementplan@noaa.gov with “COMMENTS” in the subject line of the email.
More information can be found at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
