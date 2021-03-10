Storage building for boats on hold  

Dreams of having an indoor boat storage unit in Gloucester have been put on pause.
Dominick Holdings LLC's Attorney Deborah Eliason sent a letter to City Council President Steve LeBlanc on March 5 to request that the application for special permits to build an indoor boat storage unit at 99A Essex Ave. be withdrawn without prejudice.
Eliason explained on Tuesday that her clients, the Dominick family that owns and Cape Ann's Marina Resort at 75 Essex Ave., chose to withdraw the application as it looks at different options and reviews its plans.
Marina owner Tobin Dominick did not return the Times' phone call.
In early February, the city's Planning and Development Standing Committee stated it would not recommend the full council approve the special permits needed by Dominick Holdings.
“The applicant has the right to build and I applaud that right and I don’t want to take it away, but I cannot argue with the neighbors' assertion that it will detract from their views such as it is,” Councilor Jen Holmgren said at the vote.
Immediately following the meeting, Tobin Dominick said in an email that "we are disappointed on many levels."
The special permits would have allowed Dominick Holdings LLC to move forward with plans to build an indoor boat storage facility at 99A Essex Ave. The plans call for a 34,320-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled building across the road from the Causeway Restaurant and Gloucester Cinema buildings.
The special council permits that were being requested included building heights in excess of 35 feet; marine-related service, storage or repair, limited primarily in the Marine Industrial District to commercial fishing vessels; and lowland requirements in the Extensive Business District.
