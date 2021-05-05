Massachusetts and its near-shore shellfish industry should embark on a campaign to strengthen and diversify the fishery by maximizing its resources, streamlining permitting and expanding legislative support and funding.
Those recommendations — and others — are included in the Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative's sweeping, five-year strategic plan designed to "balance the growing and competing demands for shellfish resources and create a stronger shellfish industry in Massachusetts."
The plan, developed by the 21-member MSI Task Force that includes Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, was released Tuesday during a virtual press conference.
"It's really a once in a generation opportunity for government agencies and stakeholders to exchange ideas while making recommendations for programs, policies or rules governing shellfish," Dan McKiernan, the director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries and task force chairman, said Tuesday.
The strategic plan reflects the complex challenges — social, economic, environmental and public health-related — facing the state's shellfishery and its stakeholders.
It also reflects the unique nature of the Massachusetts near-shore shellfishery, which is managed primarily on the local level and produced $45 million in landing revenues in 2018.
The plan's recommendations cut across six categories: fostering communication and coordination among local, state and federal managers; expanding public and stakeholder capacity to support shellfish resources and fisheries; developing expanded industry resources for management and research; creating balanced and sustainable economic opportunities related to shellfish; supporting the cultural and historic uses of shellfish; and assuring ecologically sound management of the resource.
The specific recommendations would:
Establish the Massachusetts Advisory Panel, with a heavy stakeholder presence, "to provide a forum for all regulatory, economic and social aspects of Massachusetts nearshore shellfish resources."
Raise public support and awareness by bolstering state funding for promoting the benefits of healthy shellfish populations and the nutritional benefits from the high-quality protein source.
Build DMF staff and resources to meet current and emerging classification responsibilities, as well as increasing office of law enforcement staffing and resources.
Increase state capacity for in-state testing of shellfish human health hazards -- including a survey of laboratory capacities at state agencies and universities to help meet research and regulatory demands.
Provide enhanced and subsidized training for local shellfish constables and community decision-makers.
Grow legislative support "for competitive funding for social and natural science related to shellfish resources and resource users."
Expand funding to existing state programs to increase the state's capacity to reduce stormwater impacts on shellfish beds.
The MSI was modeled after NOAA Fisheries' National Shellfish Initiative and mirrors its goals of improving marine planning and permitting and supporting environmental research on shellfish populations, as well as supporting restoration and farming techniques and developing innovative financing for conservation, research and commercial activities.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT