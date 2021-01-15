The New England Fishery Management Council will assume a decidedly different composition later this year when four councilors with almost 40 years combined tenure exit because of term limits.
On Aug. 10, the terms of Chairman John Quinn of Massachusetts, Matthew McKenzie of Connecticut, Vincent Balzano and Terry Alexander, both of Maine, are set to expire.
Each is in his third term and will have served the maximum nine consecutive years when the terms expire.
"The new members will come onboard on Aug. 11," said Janice Plante, council spokeswoman. "We expect the Commerce Department will make an announcement on the new members around the end of June."
The U.S. Commerce Department manages the nomination and appointment process for all eight U.S. fishery management councils through NOAA Fisheries. It also relies on nominations from the governors of individual states represented by the councils.
The departure of the four longtime councilors will sap the New England council of a significant repository of institutional knowledge, leadership and fishery management experience. Cumulatively, they served 36 years.
Quinn has served as chairman of the council for the past five years, shepherding it through a turbulent channel of management issues including at-sea monitoring, the continued decline of the North Atlantic right whales, contentious groundfish stock allocations and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quinn, a resident of Dartmouth, is the assistant dean of public interest law and external relations and special assistant to the chancellor for for government relations at the University of Massachusetts School of Law. He also is a former state representative.
The eight councils across the U.S. seat two types of councilors: obligatory and at-large.
Obligatory councilors, such as Quinn, McKenzie and Alexander, are state-specific. Each state represented by the council is allocated one obligatory seat.
The at-large seats can be filled with appointees from any state represented by the council.
In both cases, the governors of the individual states nominate three individuals to NOAA Fisheries and by extension, the Commerce Department, for appointment.
Massachusetts was the first state to mobilize its nomination process last week when it issued a solicitation for candidates to fill the seat being vacated by Quinn.
"Nomination application kits will be made available upon request and are due to DMF by the end of the day on Friday, February 5, 2021," the state Division of Marine Fisheries stated in the solicitation. "As part of the application process, the Commonwealth will conduct an initial background check and a review panel will evaluate applicants’ relevant fisheries expertise."
Gov. Charlie Baker must submit his three nominations to NOAA Fisheries and the Commerce Department by March 15.
