'The best job I ever had': Ray Pike reflects on years as Salisbury harbormaster

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.