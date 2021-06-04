While Howard Blackburn had a traffic circle named after him and Fitz Henry Lane’s house had been preserved, Mary Favazza could not wrap her head around the fact that the city hadn’t memorialized “the most famous” Gloucester schooner captain.
So, her husband Sal, who was the executive secretary of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, created a park in the captain’s name.
The Solomon Jacobs Park — with plenty of grass, park benches, and paved walkways— is one of the best places to watch the movement of Gloucester Harbor.
While it is small in stature, it makes up for that in beauty and resourcefulness as park benches and picnic tables lend a needed pause from the fast pace of downtown.
Located on Harbor Loop, the park is adjacent to the Coast Guard Station Gloucester and is just steps from Maritime Gloucester museum and aquarium.
The 1.8 acres that make up the park are owned by the City of Gloucester, purchased in 1965. There are .2 miles of public trails for walkers to explore.
But who was this man — Solomon Jacobs — who got a patch of land amidst the hustle and bustle of downtown named after him?
Thanks to the late Chet Brigham’s 2012 post on Good Morning Gloucester and other online resources, we learned a bit about somebody of importance Thursday afternoon.
Raised in an old Newfoundland fishing family, Jacobs arrived in Gloucester and quickly rose the ranks of fishermen to become a highline captain, setting records for fast trips and large catches.
He was owner and master of three vessels in Gloucester’s fleet, indirectly launched Ireland’s mackerel export fishery, and was the first in Gloucester fleet to adopt the wireless telegraph, commission a schooner with an auxiliary engine, and build a seining steamer.
Jacobs’ accomplishments, according to Brigham, would land this seafarer the title of “King of the Mackerel Killers.” Wow, what a name!
The Boston Globe defined him as one of the most daring and intrepid master mariners to sail a fishing craft. The Gloucester Daily Times dubbed him among a long list of fishing skippers and a marvelous storyteller.
During his reign at sea, though, even the king got into some trouble.
“He was often controversial — like the time he waved a pistol to protect his seine, and his treaty rights,” Brigham wrote. “The dispute escalated into an international incident, but the British foreign secretary finally agreed that Sol was in the right, and overnight the skipper who had been called a disgrace to the Gloucester fleet became its hero.”
Jacobs’ spunk took him all over, including a bird-watching expedition to the subarctic where he would befriend Indian and Eskimo chiefs.
When he wasn’t on the water, Brigham wrote, Jacobs was “devoted to family, church and community” as the elected director of the Gloucester National Bank.
In 1922, at the age of 74, the captain was found lifeless by his wife in the cellar of their Gloucester home.
Brigham’s book, “On Opposite Tacks — When Artist John Sloan & Capt. Solomon Jacobs Crossed Wakes in Wartime Gloucester,” can be found at http://whalesjaw.com/. He has also written “Ten Pound Island —Where the Coast Guard Earned its Wings,” “Phoenix of the Seas,” and “Gloucester’s Bargain with the Sea.”
PARK VISIT
When you arrive on Harbor Loop in Gloucester, you may happen upon a different park that is closest to Rogers Street — Fitz Henry Lane Park, which holds the late artist’s house.
Solomon Jacobs Park is the stretch of green closest to the water.
We explorers suggest a visit to both parks on your journey as they hold rich history for this seaside community.