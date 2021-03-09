MANCHESTER — With a six-figure state grant secured, town officials hope revamp the docks at Tuck's Point sometime this summer.
"Right now we're waiting to hear back from our last permit from the MassDEP," said Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike. "If we are lucky we'll have facility in by the end of June. That's with an aggressive schedule, but not out of realm of possibility."
Once all its permits are approved, the project will go out to bid. Pike hopes to get construction started by late spring.
A big sticking point with the current Tuck's Point docks are their instability. Back in 2019, after a particularly bad storm, the town had to replace portions. On top of that, the docks routinely hit the seabed below during low tide, disrupting the surrounding ecosystem. The Army Corp of Engineers require all docks to remain at least 2 1/2 feet above the sand at all times.
To remedy this, the point's new dock system will be enforced by a string of pilings.
"The facility never had pilings," said Pike. "There are some who'd prefer not to have them as they are tall and obstruct the view of the vista. But we did our due diligence from an engineering and permitting standpoint."
The town originally planned on installing 75 feet of additional mooring space in the harbor. But, since these docks would require more pilings, Pike said the project was cut back in scope. The new system will offer the same amount of tie-up space as the current one.
Each dock will be interconnected to the shoreline by an 80-foot ramp, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, comparatively dwarfing the current 25-foot ramp.
Last month, the state Seaport Economic Council awarded Manchester $943,504 in grant funding. About $811,500 will be used to cover 80% of the Tuck's Point project, and town is expected to pick up the remaining 20%. Pike expects the matter will be brought to Town Meeting this summer.
The remainder of the grant, $132,000, will be used to redesign the commercial fishing facilities at Morss Pier, which the town hopes to feature new floats and more slip space.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.