Tuesday's hot topics: Vertical lines, whales

For the record, Ghislaine Maxwell is not hiding out in this column. And as far as we know, she hasn't been spotted anywhere within the sprawling FishOn campus.
But, in the interests of full disclosure, we must point out that the latter really is no guarantee Maxwell hasn't been here. The place is the size of Rhode Island and you just can't keep tabs on everyone. Just the other day, we swear we saw Jimmy Hoffa chatting up Amelia Earhart in the dining hall. So, really, you never know.
But we do know this: Tuesday night's Atlantic right whale meeting up at the headquarters of the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in the Blackburn Industrial Park could be a real corker.
As we detailed in Monday's story in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com, NOAA Fisheries is soliciting public comment on the new measures adopted by the gloriously named Atlantic Large Take Reduction Team to protect the right whales – of which there are about 400 left – from further demise.
The Gloucester meeting, set for 6 to 9 p.m., will be the seventh of the planned eight sessions and it seems from press reports that the meetings have grown more contentious as the schedule has unfolded, with some conservationists and fishing stakeholders verbally dueling over which should take precedence – the survival of the imperiled right whales or that of the regional lobster industry.
And somewhere between those two gaseous states, it seems, is a tiny island with some intrepid souls looking for a way to save both. We stand with them. Over in the corner. That's us waving.
Training Day
Last week, a story broke out of Canada that two Canadian Coast Guard vessels were issued fines for operating at excessive speed through the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where speed limits have been capped at 10 knots after ship strikes injured or killed a number of Atlantic right whales.
The two CCG ships – the CCGS Cape Edensaw and the CCGS Cap d'Espoir – were fined $6,000 and $12,000 respectively, according to The Canadian Press.
Later in the week came word that the CCGS Cap d'Espoir "was conducting search and rescue training exercises near Riviere-au-Renard, Quebec, when it violated the speed limit."
Perhaps the training should include a remedial course in the basics of marine navigation, as well.
Let the striped bass drive
We are not without vanity, but we've never understood the allure of a vanity license plate. And we're not all that down with license plates dedicated to particular causes. It just seems the extra coin you pay for the special plates could just as easily be a direct contribution to the specific cause.
But what do we know? Exactly, next to nothing. There are folks out there who want these plates and who are we to stand in the way. And a good cause is a good cause.
So, in that spirit we pass along the following info: According to the Division of Marine Fisheries, the state is halfway to its goal of launching a new striped bass conservation plate, the proceeds of which will go to support striped bass research and conservation. You can download an application at http://striperplate.org.
The striped bass thank you.
Speaking of striped bass
Doug Fraser, fine reporter at the Cape Cod Times, had an interesting piece last week about the state's efforts to curb illegal striper fishing down on the other cape. Last Sunday alone two undercover officers from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, posing as fishermen, seized 50 illegally caught stripers and issued $8,000 in citations to 14 fishermen near the Cohasset Narrows bridge.
"The violators are both recreational and commercial fishermen," Environmental Police Maj. Patrick Moran told the paper in an e-mail. "Poachers are becoming more daring, devious and furtive, and it's a daily struggle to figure out the newest scheme to skirt the fisheries law."
The best part? One of the undercover officers is named Matt Bass.
The same problem exists up here. Ask any fervent recreational angler who fishes off the Back Shore, off the rocks of Magnolia or on the water. So, if you're out fishing stripers and you see incidents of illegal fishing, say something. It's the only consistent way to protect the fishery from scofflaws.
Shark fins and chicken feet. Welcome to Savannah
We lived for a time in Savannah and pretty much hated it. And Savannah pretty much hated us. So it was huzzahs all around when we pulled up stakes and came back home.
Still, an interesting story is an interesting story. You may not know this, but the port of Savannah is the U.S. leader in the value of exported fresh shark fins to Hong Kong and from there to various points of call throughout Asia.
According to a story in the Savannah Morning News, the port shipped more than 18,000 pounds of shark fins last year with a combined value of $808,000. The port of Galveston, Texas, shipped more volume – 37,000 pounds – but the value was lower.
Shark fins, of course, are a controversial item. The story states finning is banned in U.S. waters by the Shark Finning Prohibition Act and the Shark Conservation Act. In 12 states, including Massachusetts, the actual buying and selling of shark fins is verboten. Needless to say, Georgia is not one of them. What a shock.
The shark fins aren't even the strangest item shipped from Savannah to Asia. The port also is the U.S. leader in the export of chicken feet.
In fact, a 2012 story in the South China Morning Post credited the export of chicken feet – which for reasons lost on us, are a coveted snack in China – with rejuvenating the port from a slumbering backwater to a bustling international player.
"Prior to 2002, Savanna was a sleepy port," the story stated. "Then two things happened. First the West Coast dock strike resulted in a lot of cargo being redirected through Savannah, much of which it held onto afterwards. Second, Hong Kong business people started showing an interest in buying the chicken feet that hitherto had been thrown away at local processing plants."
The story went on to point out the port shipped "360 refrigerated containers a week of chicken feet to Hong Kong and mainland China" and that the consumption of U.S. produced chicken feet had quadrupled.
What would Foghorn J. Leghorn have to say about that?
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
