Gloucester has temporarily closed all public landings and boat ramps to recreational vessels because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they remain open to emergency responders and licensed commercial fishing vessels.
On Wednesday, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the city Board of Health issued the order restricting access to the public boating facilities and city employees began constructing barriers at the sites to restrict recreational access.
"Recreational boating is considered a non-essential activity and this order is being issued in order to reduce possible exposure to emergency responders and the public," the order stated.
The restrictions, according to the city, will remain in place "until notice is given, pursuant to the Board of Health's judgment, the public health emergency no longer exists."
Or perhaps sooner.
The restrictive measures, which produced a scathing reaction from recreational boaters and fishermen, also prompted the city Waterways Board to schedule an emergency meeting for Thursday night to find an immediate solution to reinstate recreational access.
In a statement, Romeo Theken said the restricted access is necessary until the city has implemented safety protocols and policies for launching of boats.
"Having access to the water is part of the fabric of our community, and restricting access in this way was the last thing we wanted to do," Romeo Theken said. "However, the health and well-being of our community must take priority, and once we have developed safety protocols that we feel will keep boaters safe, we will lift this restriction."
Gloucester Harbormaster T. J. Ciarametaro on Thursday said he is working with city and state officials, as well as harbormasters from other communities, to develop safe boating practices that promote social distancing on the water, as well as on the ramps and landings.
"We're trying to make this right for everybody," he said.
Ciarametaro said commercial fishermen requiring access to public ramps and landings should first contact him or his staff so the barriers can be appropriately cleared.
"We just ask that they call me or any of the staff because these facilities are going to be blocked off and we don't want anyone tampering with them," he said. "We'll get down there as quickly as we can to accommodate them."
Judging from the withering comments on the Gloucester harbormaster office's Facebook page, the decision to close the public ramps and landings to recreational access is highly unpopular among the boaters and anglers most affected by it.
"Closing the ramp without a clear understanding of the impact it would have good or bad is shortsighted," Joe Boreland commented. "Recommending some pragmatic guidelines like stay in your vehicle when possible, one boat on the ramp at a time or any sensible precaution would have been a better move. Denying residents of the Commonwealth the right to launch their boat commercial OR NOT is foolish, borderline ridiculous."
