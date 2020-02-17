A 47-foot Coast Guard lifeboat out of Station Gloucester escorted the FV Angela Michelle into Gloucester Harbor on Monday morning after the fishing vessel experienced a disabling mechanical problem at sea.
One crew member was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for an "unspecified illness," according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley. He said another crew member suffered a minor injury, but was able to help secure the vessel at the pier before going to the hospital on his own.
Petty Officer Ryan Noel, spokesman at Coast Guard's District 1 in Boston, said the mechanical problem affected the vessel's maneuverability, thus requiring the escort. Noel said he did not know the location of the Angela Michelle when its crew made its distress call or how many were aboard the vessel.
The 61-foot Angela Michelle, according to NOAA Fisheries records, lists Portsmouth, New Hampshire as its hailing and principal port. The vessel is owned by Ocean Pride Corp. of Northwood, New Hampshire.
The Angela Michelle, which was tied up Monday morning on the north side of the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier following the Coast Guard escort, carries a number of federal permits, including American lobster, herring, spiny dogfish, Northeast multispecies groundfish, red crab and skate.
The escort marked at least the second time the Angela Michelle has sought the sanctuary of Gloucester Harbor.
On April 19, 2015, the 270-foot Coast Guard Cutter Legare and the crew of a Station Gloucester lifeboat collaborated to tow the Angela Michelle into Gloucester Harbor after the fishing vessel became disabled 115 miles east of Gloucester.
The vessel's anchor line had fouled the boat's rudder and propeller.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.