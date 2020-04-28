Gloucester's public landings and public boat ramps will reopen this Tuesday, April 28.
The city Board of Health unanimously approved the proposal from the Harbormaster's Office and Waterways Board to reopen public landings and boat ramps that had recently been closed in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
There have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester as of Monday: seven patients are hospitalized, 67 are in isolation, 60 have recovered, and eight have died.
"This is our comprehensive policy that we have come up with that we think is feasible and enforceable," Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro said. "We are confident that we can maintain this and people can use their boats."
Since April 15, the public landings and boat ramps have been accessible only to emergency or licensed commercial vessels by an emergency order issued by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the city Board of Health because recreational boating is considered a non-essential activity.
However, after much deliberation, the harbormaster, Waterways Board, and Board of Health came to the conclusion that providing people the chance to get out in the fresh air is important during hard times.
"From a mental health perspective, I think it is really important that we support ways that people can feel better than they are feeling right now," said Claudia Schweitzer, a local clinical social worker and Board of Health member.
Public Health Director Karin Carroll sees boating like a walk in the park, an opportunity to get fresh air.
"I kind of see it a little bit like the parks, the ocean is like a public park," she said. "People need to get to it to use it and it is fine to have them out using it. It is the fact that if people get too congested while they are getting there or while they are out on the water (that poses a danger of spreading the virus)."
In addition to the health benefits proposed, Ciarametaro explained that Gloucester was the only community in the Commonwealth with such an emergency order in place.
"That being said," he said, "if everyone else is open and we are not open, the people that are going to put their boat in the water no matter what anyone says — stay at home advisory or not — are just going somewhere else to do it."
"We have run into people doing it in untraditional ways," Ciarametaro said. "Someone tried to back their boat over the marsh this weekend."
Board of Health member Joseph Rosa was concerned about the lifting the emergency order too early.
"It perhaps is the worst time to be relaxing regulations," he said, explaining that reopening the docks would encourage another means of transmitting the virus.
While the ramps and landings reopen for public use Tuesday, the city and state are still under a stay-at-home advisory.
"We are not out of the woods," Carroll said.
She added that the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Gloucester and statewide.
The reopening includes a caveat that if the Board of Health is unsatisfied with how things evolve, it has the right to shut things back down.
The approved proposal can be found at gloucestertimes.com.
