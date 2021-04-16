A medium-sized, dead minke whale washed up on the rocks of Folly Cove on Friday, possibly a byproduct of storm winds blowing hard all day out of the north-northeast.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said city Animal Control and harbormaster staff responded to the area on reports of the washed-up carcass near where divers routinely enter the water in the cove.
"It appears that it's been dead for quite some time and came in on the storm, which happens sometimes," Ciarametaro said.
Friday's storm created heavy surf and the large waves made it difficult for responders to closely approach the carcass. They said they plan to return to the site on Saturday if the whale carcass remains.
"There is no intent to remove it at this point," Ciarametaro said.
Ciarametaro said there was no sign of gear entanglement and that responders had not yet been able to determine the whale's age.
Minke whales can grow to about 35 feet long and weigh up to 20,000 pounds, according to NOAA, are members of the baleen or "great" whale family, and are considered a stable population.
NOAA requested that members of the public stay away from the carcass until officials can investigate.
