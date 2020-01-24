PORTLAND, Maine — Two fishermen have died after they were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean as their boat took on water.
The men were identified Friday as Arnold Nickerson IV, 60, of Arundel, and Chris Pinkham, 44, of Boothbay Harbor, by MWTM-TV in Maine. The ABC station said Nickerson was the captain of the FV Hayley Ann and Pinkham was his crew member.
Their 42-foot boat, based in Kennebunkport, sank about 70 miles off Cashes Ledge, which is about 80 miles from the coast of Cape Ann, MWTM-TV reported.
The men were on the boat when an automated distress signal beacon was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland around 12:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer found an empty raft and two people face down in the water, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Zachary Hupp. The boat was taking on water, Hupp said, and seas were running 5 to 8 feet.
The crew of another fishing boat, the Ella Christine, pulled the people board after a Coast Guard rescue swimmer assessed the situation, Hupp said. The identities of the fishermen weren't immediately released; a Coast Guard cutter escorted the fishing boat back to shore.
An aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod participated in the search. A Coast Guard cutter and fishing boats joined the search.
The Community Center in Boothbay Harbor said on its Facebook page that it is accepting donations to help Pinkham's wife and two young daughters. A GoFundMe page also was created to help Pinkham's family.
Material from the Associated Press also was used in this report.
