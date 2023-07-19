The boat explosion near the Blynman Bridge that sent two men to the hospital remains under investigation.
The explosion took place shortly before 9 a.m. Monday — sending the two boaters aboard the vessel, the Grayson Marcus, to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The Grayson Marcus, a 22-foot Eastern, had just made its way from the Blynman Canal to the Outer Harbor when the explosion occurred, according to witnesses. The two men on board jumped ship and swam to a ladder on the Stacey Boulevard seawall.
Rescue personnel treated the men on a bench along the boulevard before they were transported to the hospital.
A dog that was onboard the boat was pulled from the water by a passing boater, according to witnesses.
Sunniva Buck, executive director of Cape Ann Animal Aid, said the dog was initially brought to the shelter for a time but was later picked up by his owner.
“The dog didn’t appear to be harmed,” she said. “He was very sweet and appeared to be OK. His name was Harley.”
On Tuesday, Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro and an official with the Massachusetts Environmental Police both said the state agency would lead the investigation into the cause of the explosion.
After the explosion, the boat got caught in the current and drifted back into the canal, where it was taken about 200 yards down the waterway. There, firefighters extinguished the burning boat.
While any investigation will take time to gather information, Ciarametaro said he believes the Harbormaster’s role in the investigation is over.
“For us, it’s pretty cut and dried,” he said.
Regarding possible concerns about environmental effects, the foam that was spread to contain the boat fire was not toxic, according Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Phillip Harvey.
Ciarametaro said Tuesday that the fuel that spilled from the burning boat was gasoline, which essentially evaporated when it leaked out of the vessel.
The Grayson Marcus was later towed by a salvage company to the Cape Ann Marina.
“It’s up on the land,” Ciarametaro said. “We did that (Monday). It’s a total loss.”
He did not have an estimate of the total value of the boat.
Ciarametaro said while his primary concern is making sure boaters are safe, he also said his aim is to protect the infrastructure of the Bynman Canal and the other boats in the waterway.
But he did say the men and dog that got away were fortunate. He has seen boats explode before — having served as Harbormaster for six years and also in the Coast Guard, where he now continues to serve as a reserve.
“It’s the fourth or fifth one I’ve seen,” he said. “Usually, the people don’t get away so lucky.”
