We here at FishOn feel the world slowly regaining its equilibrium and beginning to make sense after months under the heel of the pandemic.
The other day we went to this place where, for a fair price, they prepare food in their own kitchen that you can eat right at a table on site. And then — hold on a sec, we have to sit down for this — they clear the table and wash the dishes.
Have we had these places before? We have? Yes, now that you mention it, it does strike a distant chord. Well, it says here that we need more of them.
We're going to give you a small peek behind the FishOn curtain in today's edition. Normally, FishOn is produced on the Friday before the Monday it appears. It's an arduous task, requiring several trips to the snack machine and two naps.
It's not always pretty. They say the three things you don't want to watch come together are laws, sausages and those amorous coyotes up in Rockport. You can add the making of FishOn as the fourth.
This week's dispatch is being written on Thursday because we somehow finagled Friday off. Writing three days out from publication can be nettlesome enough. Four days out is like writing about World War II while sailing with the Spanish Armada.
But we are brave little fusiliers and soldier on into the weekend (a day early!) with visions of more trips to these restaurant things, as well as perhaps a few games of a Wiffle ball and the summer's first real swims in the ocean. We'll see you on the other side.
We miss baseball quiz question
On this date in 1965, what Detroit Tiger reliever entered the game against the Red Sox in the first inning and set a major league record by striking out the first seven BoSox batters he faced? The answer is arguing a called third strike down below.
Arrested development
Apparently there are recidivists among fishing vessels, as well as humanoids. In Ghana, the Environmental Justice Foundation, which should have its own Marvel Comic series, said the Lu Rong Yaun Yu 956 fishing vessel was arrested on May 30 for fishing with undersized mesh nets and taking undersized fish.
It was the vessel's second arrest for illegal fishing in a year. The same vessel, which a report on the Undercurrent News website said is owned by the Chinese company Rongchen Ocean Fishery Co., was arrested last June on the exact same charges of illegal fishing.
"The vessel operators had failed to declare the catches at port," the Undercurrent News story stated. "According to authorities, they planned to trade them illegally at sea in a practice known as 'saiko'."
The owners were fined about $1 million for the first transgression. The owners never paid the fine and somehow renewed their license to fish in Ghana and neighboring Cote d'Ivoire before getting popped again.
The vessel is due back in court June 16. And here's what they should hear from the judge: Two Rongs don't make a right.
That didn't take long
We mentioned in last week's FishOn that President Trump's decision to once again allow commercial fishing within the 5,000 square-mile Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of Massachusetts would hardly bring an end to the contentious issue that has divided fishing stakeholders and environmentalists. We predicted a swift legal response from conservation groups. And we were right.
"We're taking them to court," Peter Shelley, senior counsel for the Conservation Law Foundation, told the Cape Cod Times in a Thursday story. "It's a matter of putting the paperwork together and getting the strongest case possible."
The story stated the Natural Resources Defense Council also plans to sue the Trump administration for changing the rules of access for commercial fishermen and other groups also are considering joining the legal fray.
Tag-team lawyering. Someone should call Vince McMahon to see if he's interested in the broadcast rights.
Van the Man says get the message out
You'll never go wrong following the lyrical advice of Van Morrison, who just happens to be the first concert we here at FishOn ever saw — May 19, 1972, at the Aquarius (now Orpheum) Theater in Boston. Nils Lofgren's band, Grin, opened.
Now even the Coast Guard is following the sage advice contained in "Call Me Up in Dreamland." To wit: Call me up in dreamland/Radio to me man/Get the message to me/Anyway you can.
The Coast Guard has announced it is expanding its platforms for delivering its daily navigation safety messages now delivered via VHF marine radio. It said it is exploring methods to make the safety bulletins more accessible by mobile devices and the internet "to allow greater numbers of mariners to access the information in a more timely, reliable, convenient and customized manner." It is testing the new system in its mid-Atlantic Fifth District and seeking public comment.
We miss baseball quiz answer
Righthander Denny McLain replaced Detroit starter Dave Wickersham after only one-third of an inning at Tiger Stadium and struck out Eddie Bressoud and Bob Tillman to end the first. McLain then struck out Earl Wilson, Pumpsie Green and Dalton Jones in the second and opened the third by putting the whiff to Carl Yastrzemski and Felix Mantilla. McLain, the last major league pitcher to win 30 games, struck out 14 that day — exactly half the number of Red Sox batters he faced. Yes, the '65 Red Sox (62-100) were that dreadful.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.