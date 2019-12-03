'We caught him using his own words' NOAA: Rafael's own fishery complaints opened door to his downfall

It turns out that it was Carlos Rafael himself who opened the door to the civil and criminal investigations that resulted in his exile from the commercial fishing industry and his current residency at the FMC Devens federal prison.
In January 2015, angered by cuts to his portion of federal groundfish disaster relief, Rafael publicly railed against the process and said he planned to sell his more than 40 vessels and the approximately 60 federal fishing permits attached to them.
And with that, according to a NOAA Office of Law Enforcement presentation Tuesday to the New England Fishery Management Council on the criminal case against Rafael, five federal law enforcement agencies saw their opening.
They began widespread undercover investigations that ultimately led to Rafael's indictment and conviction in November 2017 for fisheries reporting violations, tax evasion and bulk smuggling.
"We took this as an opportunity to reach out to Carlos Rafael as interested buyers," said OLE Special Agent Troy Audyatis. "We caught him using his own words."
The cadre of law enforcement agencies included NOAA OLE, the criminal investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard investigative service.
"We had a couple of IRS agents of Russian descent that posed as businessmen who reached out to Rafael and were interested in purchasing his business," Audyatis said. "As a result of this case, we had hours upon hours of audio and video with Rafael telling us exactly what he did and how he did it. Over and over and over again. His own words, folks."
From June 2015 until February 2016, the law enforcement agencies conducted five joint undercover operations of Rafael and his associates. Audyatis told the council the investigations produced rampant evidence of tax evasion, species substitution, species misreporting and smuggling.
In all, he said, investigators came to believe that Rafael's schemes produced 782,811 pounds of illegal fish overages in cod, dabs, grey sole and yellow tail flounder with an ex-boat value of $1.68 million and a median estimate of $5.1 million in escalated retail value at the end of the supply chain.
"It's not rocket science or witchcraft," Audyatis said. "It's simple math."
Audyatis said the investigation should be used as a template for improving the management of the groundfishery and enforcing the regulatory mandate fairly and evenly.
He said the possible areas of improvement include increasing and refocusing monitoring efforts, including the expansion of dockside monitoring, increases in observer coverage levels, possible institution of offloading windows and the exploration of additional restrictions on vertically integrated fishing companies.
New Hampshire fisherman David Goethel, in the question-and-answer segment, complained that none of the fish dealers who participated in the scheme — particularly Rafael's infamous New York dealer — were indicted.
"It takes two people to conduct a crooked transaction," Goethel said. "There should be a lot more effort put in on the crooked dealer side of things."
He also criticized the notion that more and higher levels of monitoring will necessarily produce a cleaner fishery.
"You're turning the fishery into a police state," he said. "You're not going to catch a crook with just more monitoring."
The council also heard a broader presentation at the meeting in Newport, Rhode Island, on misreporting from the Coast Guard that concluded the Northeast Multispecies groundfishery may have been victimized by schemes that resulted in the misreporting of up to 2.5 million pounds of regulated species from 2011 to 2015.
The Coast Guard's 21-page analysis, first reported last week by The Gloucester Daily Times, identified more than 350 vessel trips in the groundfishery "where there appears to be evidence of misreporting."
"In total, these 350 trips amounted to less than 1% of the 60,000 trips taken during the five-year-period, but represents a significant amount of fish that were potentially caught in one stock area and reported in another," the report stated.
Capt. Kevin King, the Coast Guard's enforcement chief for the Boston-based First District who made the presentation, was asked how many of the 350 suspect trips were by Rafael's vessels. That information, he said, is unavailable.
