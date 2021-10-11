NOAA Fisheries is hosting a webinar Tuesday on electric monitoring as it reviews Amendment 23 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan that sets future at-sea monitoring coverage target rates for the fishery.
Tuesday's informational webinar, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., will focus on presenting information about the new maximized retention electronic monitoring model, implementation decisions made to date, a timeline for additional implementation decisions, and our outreach plan to engage constituents in collaboratively planning implementation details.
Fishermen may join by computer or mobile device at https://noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/j.php?MTID=mf70daa7dbf1f38e61d475b239746200a and entering event number 2761 228 1129 and password Meeting123; or by phone by dialing 1-866-647-1746 and entering participant code 6042534.
The amendment sets a future target rate of placing at-sea monitors aboard 100% of all groundfish sector vessel trips. NOAA Fisheries has not approved the amendment, which calls for the new rate to take effect in early 2022.
Fishrmen would be able to use either human at-sea monitors or either of two electronic monitoring options, or a combination of those options, to meet their monitoring requirement.
According to the approved measure, the commercial fishing industry will receive federal reimbursements, or money from other federal mechanisms, for 100% of their electronic monitoring costs and 100% of their at-sea monitoring costs in the first four fishing years under the amendment.
NOAA Fisheries in January established a monitoring coverage target that would deploy at-sea monitors aboard 40% of all groundfish sector trips in the Northeast this fishing year.