At the nascent stage of wind farm development in the Gulf of Maine, a webinar last week looked at the possible impacts to marine life, coastal communities and fisheries while acknowledging there are many unknowns to such projects.
The webinar was hosted Thursday by the UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station at Hodgkin’s Cove, the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the Cape Ann Climate Coalition, with about 90 participants taking part on Zoom.
At one point, the panel was asked about the use of floating turbines out in Gulf of Maine that would be anchored to the seabed, how they might be interconnected and how the power might be cabled ashore.
When asked why wind farm developers were looking at using floating turbines, panelist Tom Nies, executive director of the New England Fishery Management Council of Newburyport, said: “My understanding is the main reason they are looking at floating turbines in the Gulf of Maine is the depth of water, that it’s difficult to create a fixed structure in the deeper water of the Gulf of Maine.”
Nies said it’s presumed such turbines would be designed to withstand nor’easters and regular storms.
Fishing concerns
Capt. Al Cottone, a commercial fisherman and executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, said the industry has “a ton of questions that haven’t been answered yet. And I don’t think these questions will be answered in the time frame that was shown earlier in the presentation and it’s very concerning to the industry.”
Cottone presented a map from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of the Gulf of Maine showing the draft “call area” where wind farms might be sited. He showed that area side-by-side with a NOAA Fisheries “heat map” showing fishing activity taken from the vessel monitoring system tracking commercial groundfish vessels in the Northeast fishery. He said areas shown on the VMS heat map overlap with where wind farms might go.
“We are very concerned about the displacement of vessels,” Cottone said. “Once you start losing access to fishing grounds, it puts a lot of pressure on other fishing grounds.”
Safety is also a major concern. It will probably be impossible to use mobile gear within areas of a wind farm. Wind farms areas that are off limits could also make the journey that much longer for fishing vessels caught in bad weather to transit directly to port. He was also concerned about the disruption to the habitat.
“So, the rush for this kind of renewable energy is very concerning,” Cottone said.
While the commercial fishing industry understands something needs to be done about climate change, Cottone said, wind farms in the Gulf of Maine could set back the resource it has worked hard to rebuild over the past 25 years or so.
“We could conceivably give it all away in a few years if we don’t have access to it anymore,” Cottone said.
Planning wind farms
Doug Christel, fishery policy analyst with NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in Gloucester, also serves as fisheries lead for the Greater Atlantic Regional Wind Team that evaluates and helps improve information for offshore wind development decisions from Maine to North Carolina.
Christel outlined that the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or BOEM coordinates efforts to develop and review offshore wind energy projects off the Atlantic coast.
“For the Gulf of Maine, we are really in that first step, the planning and analysis stage where we are trying to identify the areas that might be suitable for offshore wind development,” Christel said.
The planning phase typically takes one to two years followed by a leasing process, site evaluation of a project’s impacts, construction operation and approval of those projects that can take several years.
NOAA Fisheries’ role, he said, is as a cooperating agency with BOEM with its expertise into marine resources, fishery operations, habitat and protected species, and ecosystem issues that could help facilitate the review of a wind farm project. This includes an “essential fish habitat consultation in which we recommend measures that would help mitigate or reduce impacts to essential fish habitats for various species,” Christel said.
“We don’t have any authorizing or authority other than to identify the take of marine mammals, otherwise we just provide advice and input and data,” he said.
Measuring impacts
NOAA Fisheries also provides data on the social-economic impacts to fishery operations, what communities might be impacted and what operations might be affected by wind farms. It also provides evaluations of communities’ dependence on fishing and maritime uses.
Offshore wind could have an impact on the fisheries’ data collection.
“There are a number of scientific surveys that could be affected by offshore wind development,” Christel said. NOAA Fisheries plans to work with BOEM to try and mitigate those impacts.
Concerns also range from critical species to protected habitat, including rivers in the Gulf of Maine that are critical habitat for Atlantic salmon and Atlantic sturgeon along with broad areas that are critical habitat for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
