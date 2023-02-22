For those interested in the possible impacts of offshore wind farms, an informational webinar scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m., is being hosted by some Cape Ann groups/
The webinar, called “Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Energy and Impacts on Ocean Habitat, Fisheries, and Coastal Communities,” is being hosted by the UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station at Hodgkin’s Cove, the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the Cape Ann Climate Coalition.
It’s part of a program to bring together a range of professionals to promote an exchange of information and a dialogue on topics related to renewable energy, ocean ecosystems and shore-side communities.
Scheduled guest speakers include:
Douglas W. Christel, fishery policy analyst, NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in Gloucester; Tom Nies, executive director of the New England Fishery Management Council; and Al Cottone, a commercial fisherman, captain of F/V Sabrina Maria and executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission.
Registration is required using by going to http://bit.ly/3Kvn6fF.
You will receive an email with more information after registration.