'Wicked Tuna' filming Thursday

Filming of the National Geographic reality show “Wicked Tuna” continues in Gloucester.
Police Chief Ed Conley said residents should be aware that NatGeo will be using helicopters to film aerial shots on Thursday, Oct. 1, and that they will be flying low over the harbor and waterfront.
The chief said the filming by helicopter is weather dependent and could not give a time frame for the flights.
The series’ ninth season finished airing in June on the National Geographic Channel, and the filming is for the 10th season.
— Andrea Holbrook