In a new twist of fish tales, the 12th season of “Wicked Tuna” will launch with the addition of a new fisherwoman when the hit series of the National Geographic channel opens with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 26.
This season showcases a search for the GOAT — Greatest Of All Time — among a fleet of former champions and now a newcomer.
Gloucester Capt. Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com, has won the title five times, more than anyone else. A professional airline pilot, Carraro’s talent is evident in the air or at sea.
Filmed on location in Gloucester and on the North Atlantic Ocean, the show follows experienced fishermen from the nation’s oldest seaport, chronicling their triumphs, challenges and the ones that get away.
The lucrative bluefin tuna can be worth more than $20,000 for one fish, with some of the largest catches weighing upwards of 800 pounds and even more than 1,000 pounds.
The series will air internationally on National Geographic in 171 countries and in 43 languages.
Of the eight captains, four are from Gloucester, two are from Beverly and two are from New Hampshire.
The newcomer up against the veteran competitors is Capt. Michelle Bancewicz of the 31-foot No Limits, who joins the fleet with her first mate Lea Pinaud. Bancewicz had an epic catch in October 2021 that made the news and went viral around the globe when she single-handedly brought in an 800-pound tuna.
Bancewicz, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been fishing recreationally since she was a youngster.
“I was a wild child and I always wanted to be a little different. I definitely did not play with dolls. I played with worms,” she said. “I liked different jobs. I worked on head boats, party boats, and I also worked in a garage as a teen changing oil and tires. I like to do different things and never wanted a 9 to 5 job, ever.”
Her father has a captain’s license as does her older brother, who works on an oil rig.
“When I got mine back in 2015, I didn’t ever think I’d ever be doing charters,” said Bancewicz. “It was more for bragging rights. I just wanted to say ‘hey, I got one too.’ “
Not long after, she decided to add tuna fishing to her eclectic resume.
“I worked on charter boats at the time, and one of the captains asked if I wanted to go tuna fishing and that’s when I caught my first one. From then on, I just wanted to go tuna fishing with whoever I could,” she said. “I was on a dozen different boats with a dozen different captains, each showing me different things.”
Bancewicz says she is most at home when she is at sea.
“I don’t want to be on land at all. I like being on the water. It’s relaxing to me,” she said. “It’s like a vacay going east and getting away from land. But when I’m going west heading back to land is when I start stressing.”
She purchased her tuna fishing boat in 2019, and shortly after, she met her first mate by happenstance.
“Lea was a big ‘Wicked Tuna’ fan, and I met her through my husband at the time. She worked at the gym where he worked out. She mentioned she wanted to get home to watch ‘Wicked Tuna,’ and he said you have to meet my wife,” said Bancewicz.
The two women have much in common, now both single moms with teen-agers, and they live to fish.
On their second trip together, they fought a fish for 32 hours while a storm rolled in with heavy seas, and they were reported missing. Exhausted from the struggle, after securing the fish, they decided for safety’s sake to cut it loose to return more quickly to shore because the conditions became increasingly dangerous.
“We made it through that and are ready for the next challenge,” she added. “I like having a woman crew and it’s been really great.”
Over the years, Bancewicz often has seen the “Wicked Tuna” boats while out fishing. She met most of them prior to being on the show.
“I’m very thankful for this opportunity. It’s a lot of fun going to Gloucester. The whole fleet has been amazing, and very supportive,” she said. “I was nervous coming into Gloucester because I didn’t know how the fleet was going to react but they welcomed me.”
In last season’s final episode, four boats were in tight competition with Beverly’s Capt. Bob Cook of the Fat Tuna claiming the victory.
“But he will have to defend his title against a fleet of worthy competitors, including the youngest of the bunch, Capt. Jack Patrican of Time Flies. Patrican was the runner-up last season, proving that experience isn’t always necessary to finish at the top. and looking to put last season behind them are Capt. Paul Hebert of the Wicked Pissah who floundered after a falling-out with his mate derailed his chances, and Capt. T.J. Ott of the Hot Tuna who struggled to compete while grieving the passing of his beloved dog, Reba,” according to a NatGeo statement.
Also making an appearance this season is Ott’s father, Tim Ott on the Bad Fish.
The first of the opening episodes, which airs at 9 p.m., is titled “Who’s the G.O.A.T. Boat” in which the challenge is shown to be more than among the fishermen, but also about fishing when government restrictions limit the fleet to one fish per day and four days of fishing per week. The second episode, which airs at 10 p.m., is “Push It to the Limit,” which introduces the newest contender.
Up next, on Sunday, March 5, will be the episode “A Whole New Pissah.”
