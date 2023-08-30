Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month officially draws to a close on Thursday and will be marked with a ceremony on Stacy Boulevard.
Hosted by the Fishermen’s Wives Committee and Gloucester 400+, the brief ceremony on the boulevard will take place at the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Statue on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
A mix of song and reflection on the past month’s focus on the fishing industry, the ceremony will reflect on the future, remembering always that the sea both gives and takes away.
Mayor Greg Verga will give a closing call, while Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association President Angela Sanfilippo will honor women of the fishing industry and give a reading of “How God Created the Fisherman’s Wife.”
Sefatia Romeo Theken, vice president of Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and former mayor of Gloucester, will also speak.
The event will also include a presentation on the future of the fishing industry.