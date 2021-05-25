Wreck of fishing vessel found

The father of the Gloucester-born fisherman who died in the sinking of the F/V Emmy Rose last November said the discovery of the wreck on May 19 provides little solace or closure for his family.
"It's not giving me any closure," Michael Porper of Gloucester, whose 38-year-old son Michael Porper Jr. was one of four crew members to die in the sinking, said Tuesday. "I lost my son and that's the worst thing that can happen to you."
Searchers from Salem, New Hampshire-based Klein Marine Systems, who have been working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board, say they used advanced sonar technology to locate the wreck of the 82-foot, steel-hulled Emmy Rose last Wednesday on the ocean floor off Cape Cod.
Working aboard the NOAA Fisheries research vessel Auk, searchers said they used a side scan sonar to cover about 5.5 square miles of ocean floor before the wreck was discovered.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to give the specific location of the wreck beyond describing it as being found northeast of Provincetown.
"We are unable to disclose details of the wreck until the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board investigations are complete," Jennifer Nelson of Klein Marine Systems said in an email.
Last Nov. 23, at about 1 a.m., Coast Guard watchstanders recorded an activation of the Emmy Rose's EPIRB or emergency position indicating radio beacon. Later, the vessel's owner said he had been unable to contact the boat's captain or crew via satellite phone.
The Emmy Rose, homeported in Portland, Maine, did not issue a mayday call, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard mobilized an air search. The air crews flew to the location of the EPIRB transmission — about 22 miles off Provincetown — and found an empty lifeboat and some debris. But no sign of the crew or the fishing vessel.
The search, by water and air, was suspended in the early evening of the next day.
"I wanted my son to stay at sea," Porper said. "He was an all-Gloucester boy. He loved fishing. He just ended up at the wrong place at the wrong time."
Porper said he and his family still intend to hold a Mass for his son, but aren't sure when they will be able to do it.
"We're just waiting to see what happens and playing it by ear," he said.
The Coast Guard and the NTSB have not said whether they will try to raise the Emmy Rose as part of their investigations. Porper said he thought it unlikely.
"I don't think they'll be able to raise it," he said. "It's got to be in 400-500 feet of water."
