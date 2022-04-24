Fishtown Horribles Parade marching toward July 3

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade will make a comeback on July 3.
“The parade is going to be more community-based, with the steel drum band and the firemen’s band,” said Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade Committee member Nicole Tucker.
Since the early 1900s, thousands of people clad in red, white and blue have flooded city streets to watch the annual parade and march through downtown. Residents of all ages volunteer to create floats, dressed up, and celebrate in the festivities.
The parade, which also skipped some years during World War II, precedes the annual July 3 fireworks show over the harbor. This summer it again will step off at 6 p.m. from Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, and follow its traditional route out Centennial Avenue, left on Western Avenue to Washington Street at Tally’s Corner, right down Washington and left onto Rogers Street, left on Manuel F. Lewis Street, then a left up Main Street and a right up Pleasant Street to Prospect Street, the left on Prospect, right on Railroad Avenue and a right onto Washington Street, finishing with a left onto Centennial Avenue back to Gloucester High, Tucker said.
Longtime announcer Al Kipp said he will again be on the job.
Tucker said this year’s community-based parade is a result of rising band fees and fundraising hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit committee funds the parade through donations, receiving only police and fire support from the city.
The parade’s committee is actively fundraising, and accepting donations, she said.
Committee member Doug Goolsby has set up the committee’s GoFundMe page, https://gofund.me/d1b7a59b, with a goal of $20,000.
“Most of the money to fund the parade comes from the donations we collect along the parade route and the wonderful sponsors that we have gotten through the town,” Goolsby said in his GoFundMe pitch. “With the last two years being canceled and prices for everything increasing due to the pandemic, the funds to put on a parade are at an all-time low.”
Checks may be made out to Fishtown Horribles Parade, and mailed to PO Box 924, Gloucester, MA 01930. Donations may also be made through the committee’s official Facebook page, Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade.
“We’re planning for a healthy, happy parade this summer, and for the 400th,” Tucker said.
