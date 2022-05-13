Plover life
Kim Smith presents “Life Story of the Piping Plover” this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Learn about piping plover life, its population status, where they winter, and how communities can help the small birds survive even the busiest beach. Details, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Plant walk
Herbalist and foraging instructor Iris Weaver leads a short guided “Useful & Medicinal Plant Walk” this Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, School Street parking lot, Manchester. Participants are asked to donate or raise $25 for Cape Ann TimeBank. To register, visit https://capeann.timebanks.org/event/13990-useful--medicinal-plant-walk.
Wellfest
The free Greater Cape Ann Community Wellness Fair showcases the many health and wellness services available locally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA. The Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details, capeannchamber.com.
Open houses
Some Inns of Rockport open their doors Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. for public viewing. Taking part are Rockport Inn & Suites, Rockport Cottages on Mill Lane, Beech Tree Bed & Breakfast, Addison Choate Boutique Hotel, The Sally Webster Collection, The Cove at Rockport, The Emerson Inn and the Seafarer Inn. Details, www.innsofrockport.com.
Violin concerto
Cape Ann Symphony performs Sunday at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School Auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Special guest Adrian Anantawan performs Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto.” Details and tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.