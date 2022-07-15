Sketch walk
Join artist Rusty Kinnunen for this free weekly morning sketch walk around Bearskin Neck to sketch, paint and draw together on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at Rusty & Ingrid Art and Supply, 18 Bearskin Neck, Rockport. No registration is necessary.
Block Party
Gloucester Block Party on Main Street, on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Street performers, music on three stages, food trucks, vendors, al fresco dining from local restaurants, family-friendly activities like face painting, contests and games. For details, visit capeannchamber.com, and visit the events page.
Maritime songs
Come out for an “Evening of Sea Chanteys” with Gloucester baritone David Coffin and The Johnson Girls on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Coffin was the featured chantey singer in Amazon Prime’s hit movie, “Blow the Man Down.” The Johnson Girls are a leading all-women a cappella maritime group. Tickets start at $20. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Veterans benefit
Musical benefit with vocalist Ella Marie, and the band TimeSync will be held at the Rockport Legion Bandstand at Back Beach at 7 p.m., Saturday, featuring the Great American Songbook. The benefit concert will help with costs of an annual outing for more than 100 disabled veterans, organized by Rockport Legion Post 98.
Bear picnic
On Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rockport Legion Band present a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and concert at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. Children under 12 with a teddy bear or stuffed animal get a free box of popcorn. Bring folding chairs and blankets. Conducted by Bob Rick, the program includes “Captain America March,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “March of the Trolls,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty & the Beast,” and “Aladdin.”