Gloucester Urban Renewal
Beth Welin, local historian and director of Manchester Historical Museum, presents “Gloucester Urban Renewal” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. See images, share personal memories of old Gloucester. No registration. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, or call 978-325-5500.
Ales Over ALS
Ales Over ALS celebrates at the Lake House, 98 Centennial Grove Road in Essex, on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. Admission is $100 and includes a selection of local craft beers, tacos, barbecue and vegetarian options, homebrew tasting and competition, and live music. All proceeds go directly to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS), in support of people living with ALS. Tickets available at https://ccals.
Hopper’s Houses
On Saturday at 10 a.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “Hopper’s Houses,” a walking that goes by select Gloucester houses made famous by American realist painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967). Cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers, and includes museum admission. Space is limited; advance registration required. Reserve online or call 978-283-0455 x110 or email info@capeannmuseum.org.
Knights, Maidens & Moor
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, presents “Knights, Maidens & Moor: Broadway at the Castle” on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the cabaret revue of beloved Broadway show tunes that either relate to life in a castle or to the famous guests the Hammonds once entertained, are $35, $40 for premier seating. For more information or tickets, visit hammondcastle.org, email info@hammondcastle.org or call 978-283-2080.