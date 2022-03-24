Hilly Brightside Avenue in East Gloucester seems to be in OK shape as you drive up it from Bass Avenue.
But toward the top, you almost need an off-road vehicle to get by several large patches of potholes.
However, the city has no plans to fix this street.
That’s because Brightside Avenue is among the estimated 50 miles of private roads — some closed to traffic — in Gloucester. The city has approximately 90 miles of accepted streets, according to Public Works Director Michael Hale.
Brightside Avenue was used as an example Tuesday night as the City Council met on Zoom to discuss what to do about crumbling private roads.
Turns out, the city is not legally obligated to maintain these private roads, except in certain circumstances such as emergency repairs to allow public safety vehicles to get through.
And, until neighbors on private streets band together and take action to have the city pave or repair it, or pay to have it paved privately, there is little the city can do. For some councilors, this was an issue of fairness.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said he has learned a lot about private road repairs in his six years on the council, and having undertaken three road betterment projects and participated in private road paving projects that did not use the betterment process.
“It doesn’t feel fair to taxpayers that there is a distinction between those who live on … public ways and get road repair at city expense and those who live on private roads and have the private burden of paying for pothole repair or road maintenance,” Memhard said.
Memhard said the majority of traffic on Beach Road or Brightside Avenue is not from neighbors.
“To put that burden, the burden of repair on the abutters while the majority of the traffic can be documented as being not resident traffic is a real challenge for people to wrap their minds around,” Memhard said.
Hale said he was sympathetic, but the public work director said he spends way too much of his professional time on this issue “because it is a hot-button issue, it really is. But our hands are relatively tied because the state law only gives us so much flexibility.”
The city could accept private roads as public ways, making them eligible for city repair. However, Council President Valerie Gilman, the Ward 4 councilor, noted: “Every time we broaden the amount of public roads in the city, it just depletes the little amount that we get from Chapter 90.”
The city gets about $640,000 to $680,000 annually in Chapter 90 money for pothole repair from the state, Hale said, and Public Works spends virtually all of it. He estimates the city is about $1 million short each year on what it needs to repair its public streets.
“So it becomes very challenging for any expectation that we can lend more service to private roads when we cannot do it to our public roads,” Hale said.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill told the council that the No. 1 topic Mayor Greg Verga heard about from residents as he campaigned last fall was the condition of Gloucester’s streets.
“The mayor is committed to exploring options to make improvements in the future,” Cahill said. That includes creating a working group to explore what can be done under the city’s private ways ordinance and state law.
Assistant City Solicitor Krisna Basu told the council there are three types of roads in Massachusetts: public ways kept up by with public money; dedicated private ways that are for private use only; and, like Brightside Avenue, “statutory private ways.”
“And those are ways that are open to the public, but the fact that a way is open to the public and that they can use the way does not mean that it’s public in the sense that the city has a duty to maintain it and repair it from defects,” she said.
Basu said there’s a misconception that if a road is open to the public, it should be maintained by the city.
State law allows cities and towns to adopt an ordinance to determine what kind of repairs can be done on private ways, Basu said. In Gloucester’s case, that means temporary repairs when a permanent repair is unnecessary and emergency repairs.
Temporary repairs include filling potholes and material surface repairs, but not significant excavation, drainage, re-grading or resurfacing, she said.
