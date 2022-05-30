An annual city event will give residents a chance to mourn the victims of Tuesday’s shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“On Thursday, June 2nd at 9:30am, we will be raising the orange flag at City Hall to recognize National Wear Orange Day,” said Mayor Greg Verga in he put out. “This previously planned event takes on a new meaning after the tragedy in Texas. We invite the community to join us to acknowledge all the victims of gun violence.”
Mayor Greg Verga put out a statement Wednesday evening saying he was “devastated” by what happened in Uvalde.
The mayor noted that Gloucester had already planned to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Thursday morning at City Hall and that this event will give residents a chance to mourn the victims in Texas.
“The victims and their families deserve so much more than thoughts and prayers — it is time for real change,” Verga wrote.
Another vigil was held Saturday in Rockport’s Dock Square, organized by Rockport resident D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, who said he had reached out to see if any organization was holding a vigil locally, and when he learned of none planned one.
Mulcahy, who chairs the Rockport Democratic Town Committee and is running for state representative, said at first he stepped back because he didn’t want to mix politics with grief. However, he believed something should be done to allow local residents to mourn so he reached out to Rockport Town Administrator Mitch Vieira to get permission to hold the silent vigil. He said the candlelight vigil would be short and silent, with no speeches. He had asked that the vigil not turn into a political debate.
The plan was to hold candles, one for each victim, and for those paying tribute to silently reflect. Mulcahy said the names of those lost was be read out loud in a chorus.
“There are so many people who are in shock,” the former school teacher said.
