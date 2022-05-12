To celebrate the beginning of spring, 20 North Shore and Cape Ann floral designers will show their creations at the Cape Ann Museum this weekend.
The floral designers will create unique arrangements that will be paired with artworks around the Gloucester museum as part of its popular Cape Ann Blossoms event on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cape Ann Blossoms will open with a ticketed gala preview party on Friday, May 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. The party will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a chance to have the first view of the inspired floral compositions. Tickets are available online at capeannblossomspreviewparty.eventbrite.com.
Free guided tours will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with museum admission. Space is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is a joyous event, celebrating natural and artistic beauty, as we come out of the pandemic and welcome spring,” said Oliver Barker, director of the Cape Ann Museum. “It’s an opportunity to honor Cape Ann’s long and rich artistic history as well as the talents of local floral designers.”
Works — by artists such as Walker Hancock, Virginia Lee Burton, Umberto Romano, John Sloan, Frank Stella and Fitz Henry Lane — will be paired with floral works by the designers.
Among the designers and garden clubs participating will be All Purpose Flowers, Audrey’s Flower Shop, Backyard Growers, Celia’s Flower Studio, Generous Gardeners, Glass Onion Floral Design, Maia Mattson, Melon Rose, Meredith McCarthy Floral Design and Event Styling, Sage Floral Studio, Two Finches, and Vidalia’s, Leslie Pope & Mary Ethel Stuck, Rumphius Flowers, and the Cape Ann, Danvers, Ipswich, Manchester and Rockport garden clubs.
“Cape Ann Blossoms is a great way to celebrate spring, fine arts, and flowers,” said Rose Beecher, a Gloucester resident and Cape Ann Blossoms committee member. “It’s exciting to see two art forms come together and complement and enhance each other.”
This event dovetails with the special exhibition of Judi Rotenberg’s large-scale paintings, many of them grand floral designs.
The Cape Ann Museum is located at 27 Pleasant St., in Gloucester. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.