“Hope is a thing with feathers…” — Mary Oliver
With the number of piping plovers that hatched this side of the bridge, Cape Ann had a lot of hope scuttling around earlier this year.
And boy, did we need it.
After surviving a year of quarantine to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, 2021 brought the creation of vaccines against the ‘Rona, new businesses around the corner, the promise from city and state officials that the fishing industry was indeed not dead, and the beautiful smiles that have been hidden by moistened masks for the past year and a half.
In Cape Ann, a new year meant looking for a taste of normalcy.
For many seafood lovers, that taste could be found at 76 Prospect St. where Sang Lee opened his own private sushi Omakase service in the kitchen of Gloucester’s Savour Wine and Cheese.
The Open Door food pantry also gave residents a taste to remember as they collected donations from all around the state, fueled up new delivery trucks, and garnered additional volunteers to provide healthy, fresh food to those in need.
And while some restaurants — such as the beloved Cape Ann Brewery — closed up shop, the promise of new eateries brightened everyone’s day.
Gloucester
The year started out with a new furry friend named Ace who made his way to the island to comfort those in need.
The 1-year-old golden retriever, who received training from Walpole-based Golden Opportunities for Independence, will work alongside School Resource Officer Peter Sutera at O’Maley Innovation Middle School to provide comfort to children who may need de-escalation assistance — primarily those who have attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), who are on the autism spectrum, and other behavioral problems. He also will be trained to assist in locating missing persons.
While Ace made his debut in the community in late 2020, his comforting presence has been felt by many over the past year as he hangs out with kids at the local schools, wags at local businesses, and hangs out with the Community Impact Unit.
After the community voted to take on additional taxes to build a new combined elementary school, Gloucester officials used 2021 to focus on breaking ground on the new project.
The community of Veterans’ Memorial Elementary School moved to St. Ann’s temporarily as their new, permanent home continues to be built at 11 Webster St.
While the city goes ahead with the project, a number of locals have continued to push back every step of the way.
The Law Office of Thomas A. Kenefick III, on behalf of the residents, filed suit earlier this year against the three entities over “school consolidation irregularities, open space access, and environmental injustice” as Gloucester seeks to build a new elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
That is not the only cameo lawyers made in Gloucester this year.
After a highly contentious discussion between residents and city officials about the presence of a firing range in West Gloucester, legal presence on behalf of the enraged residents wrapped up the case as they found evidence that it was illegal for a firing range to exist by the Haskell Pond Reservoir.
While the noise by the reservoir dwindled, that by the railroad tracks just seemed to get louder and louder this year.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has relocated commuter rail trains awaiting West Gloucester station passengers to Manchester, to a rock cut area just inbound from the Summer Street overhead bridge.
Since construction of a new railroad bridge toward Rockport began, idling trains have been moved to a number of locations in Cape Ann after West Gloucester residents continuously raised frustrations and concerns of how much noise the idling trains were making.
Prior to being moved to Manchester, the idling trains had been stationed at Cape Ann Industrial Park on Kondelin Road, the tree line behind The Heights, and near the Annisquam River Drawbridge.
The noise will hopefully subside as the MBTA announced in the last days of 2021 that it will be another four months before single-track service over the new Gloucester Drawbridge over the Annisquam River will be restored, allowing commuter train travel between the West Gloucester and Rockport stations.
It was not an easy year for Gloucester’s city officials.
The mayor had her hands full this year as she navigated the ebbs and flows of the pandemic on top of multiple hostile workplace complaints filed against her by multiple employees.
After a year and a half of heading the city’s response to COVID-19, former Public Health Director Karin Carroll and Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland both resigned from their jobs.
While the city searches for a new hire, Max Schenk has taken on the role of Interim Public Health Director.
The city of Gloucester might have set a new record for the number of chief administrative officers to roll through City Hall in one year.
Frank Cousins temporarily took the job in May, after Chief Administrative Officer Nicole Kieser left earlier that month. Kieser had been tapped as CAO by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 after Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her interim position on Jan. 25. Krawczyk had worked in the post since June 2020 when former CAO James Destino retired.
Now, the role will go to the city’s Community Development Director Jill Cahill, under Greg Verga’s administration.
Diving into local election season, Gloucester saw a contentious race for the seat of executive officer while the rest of the races were filled with newcomers.
Verga defeated Romeo Theken, who was seeking another term, by a margin of 1,782 votes.
While the tension was thick during campaign season, the two mayoral candidates came together to move forward once the votes were in.
“I am going to roll up my sleeves and help Greg through the transition,” Romeo Theken told the Times following her loss.
“I wish him well. I saw him yesterday in Magnolia and we took a photo together,” Romeo Theken said. “I have no hard feelings towards Greg, I grew up with the Vergas.”
Rockport
Early in the year, the town said goodbye, of a sort, to fire Chief James Doyle.
Doyle was fired by selectmen in February for violating a “last chance” agreement he made with the town after some earlier disciplinary issues. This time, he was accused of neglect of duty over allegations that, among other things, he failed to keep proper financial records on inspections and failed to perform some required inspections, in addition to disciplinary issues with two subordinates and failure to implement formal procedures for inspections and properly submit applications to the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.
Doyle subsequently filed his own wrongful termination lawsuit against the town, which is still in federal court.
As Doyle exited the scene, Kirk Keating came on as the new fire chief.
The Gloucester Daily Times reported earlier this year that one of Keating’s goals as chief is to “bring morale back.”
Prior to Doyle’s departure, the volunteer department had been fighting against some of its leadership, seeking the removal of Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. and specifically the town’s appointment of Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink as emergency service director. The emergency service director’s position has since been suspended temporarily.
After 27 years, Schmink retired from his position of assistant chief and director of emergency services this past August.
A full audit of the Rockport Fire Department by Municipal Resources Inc. was expected to begin sometime in the near future. When that is concluded, the town will consider if an emergency service director is viable for the town. Around 20 to 25 volunteers signed a letter in January stating they would not be participating in the audit.
On a cheerier front, a multimillion-dollar upgrade to Halibut Point State Park is now complete. The project included major repairs to the visitors center, improvements in the parking lots, sprucing up the landscaping — and planting new trees and shrubbery native to the area — and improving the walking paths.
A new DPW building is still in limbo in light of construction estimates coming back much higher than anticipated due to rising material and labor costs caused by the pandemic. The DPW Facility Building Committee had tried to scale back the project, but even at bare minimum they were still $1 million over budget. The committee now plans to ask for more money — $3 million to $5 million more — at spring Town Meeting in order to move forward.
And there may be a resolution in sight between townsfolk and some homeowners along the Atlantic Path. The owners at 33-37 Phillips Ave. have been in hot water with local outdoor enthusiasts since 2020 when they began repairing their retaining wall that bordered the Atlantic Path, and consequently blocked off that section of the path and posted signs to redirect walkers further down the rocky shoreline.
They say that years of foot traffic and erosion from the ocean took a toll on the wall, necessitating the repairs.
Last month, town officials were still hammering out details on a potential gift the town may receive from the owners. Town Meeting earlier this year signed off on the town pursuing options regarding the “purchase, gift or eminent domain” of a portion of that property, specifically an easement that would ensure public access to the path.
Essex
The small town of Essex had its fair share of publicity this year as TV sensation Ryan Seacrest praised Woodman’s lobster rolls on live television in October.
“I had my first lobster roll,” he said. “I was looking for the T-shirt — me and my dad bought T-shirts from the place ... The place was called Chubby Woodman’s ... Chubby Woodman’s is now Woodman’s. It’s been there since 1914 ... This is one of the great beginnings of my life.”
But not all local happenings were cheerful.
Eleven abutters to the proposed cell tower site off Eastern Avenue filed suit in Essex Superior Court against the Zoning Board of Appeals’ recent decision to grant variances for the controversial project.
The project is being spearheaded by TowerNorth Development LLC, a division of Centerline Communications LLC, in West Bridgewater. On Oct. 5, the ZBA agreed to grant relief to the project from four zoning bylaws.
The plaintiffs are seeking the court to “determine that defendant ZBA erred in issuing the variances for the site” and annul the decision.
The small but historic town also said goodbye to some historic buildings as they tore down The Folsom Pavilion at Centennial Grove and the old police, fire station downtown.
A new, fully operational Public Safety Building is being used by Essex police and fire on John Wise Avenue.
Manchester
For the majority of the year, Manchester fought building projects that risked popping up in the area.
Strategic Land Ventures was seeking a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals under Chapter 40B to build The Sanctuary’s 136 rental units north of Exit 50 on Route 128.
The latest development of the controversial 40B project is that MassHousing has suspended Geoff Engler, the developer behind the project, from applying for any further affordable housing projects.
In a letter sent to Engler on Dec. 10, MassHousing alleged Engler lied on an application for a 40B project in Wellesley. MassHousing later told the Times that Engler’s paperwork for the Manchester project was all in order.
As that development debacle continues to unfold, all major work on Manchester Memorial Elementary School has been completed — creating an up-to-date space for children to learn in.
“My mother went to Memorial, as did I and my children,” Christine Metrano told the Times. “This is all just so nice. It’s so clean and open-air.”
Amidst the hustle and bustle of city politics and helping hands, the year ended with a new feathered friend flying through Cape Ann.
Photographers, bird watchers, and curious onlookers flocked to the marshes of Cape Ann to observe the rare sighting of a wood stork, most commonly seen in locations such as Florida and South America.
While it might not be what we expected or even hoped for, the wood stork — just like this year — is a beautiful creature figuring out where it belongs as its environment continues to change.
Staff Writer Ethan Forman contributed to this report.