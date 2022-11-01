MANCHESTER — Food sustainability will be the topic of Seaside Garden Club's meeting on Nov. 8.
The club will welcome speaker Chris Sellew of Little Leaf Farms (https://www.littleleaffarms.com/), whose address will focus on the future of food sustainability. Little Leaf Farms was founded to locally grow great-tasting lettuce that is available year-round. Taking inspiration from the best produce-growing systems in the world, the company developed a 10-acre greenhouse in 2015 to make this vision a reality. Sellew will discuss Little Leaf's growing practices and commitment to sustainability.
Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center. 40 Harbor Point. Meetings begin with a half-hour social time at 7 p.m. followed by the program. Guests are welcome for a $5 fee.
The Seaside Garden Club is a group of active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners, and welcome all types of gardeners from beginners to experienced. Members of the public are invited to become a member and enjoy the club's monthly programs which feature interesting guest speakers and creative workshops.
More information about the club may be found at seasidegardenclub.wordpress.com.