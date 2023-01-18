Remember that old advertising slogan, “Nobody doesn’t like Sarah Lee?” Well, nobody didn’t like Joe Mondello.
Gloucester’s beloved shoemaker who retired at the age of 93 and is said to have “saved more soles than priests” died this past Friday, his daughter Cyndi Balcome told the Times. “He was 96 and went at 5 a.m. in the morning,” she said, “with my daughter Katy beside him.”
Mondello, who “learned the cobbler’s trade” from his Sicilian-born father, reigned over his little shoe repair shop off Pleasant Street like a convivial king in his albeit modest castle. When, after serving in the Navy during World War II, he opened his first shop with his brother Greg, there were 19 cobblers shops in Gloucester, according to Balcome. Greg Mondello would die at 35, but Joe would go on to out-cobbler every cobbler in town, and, said his daughter, he might have died on the job if it weren’t for COVID-19.
“COVID did Dad in,” Balcome said. “Not literally — he really just died of old age — but he was such a social person, he loved talking with his customers, and he did not do well with the lack of social contact during COVID.”
Anyone who knew anything about Joe Mondello knew what a social animal he was. If you brought a heel to be fixed, you might want to add an hour to your day’s calendar, because Joe loved to talk and he was full of great tales.
He was immensely proud of his years in service during World War II. A boy when he was shipped off to the Pacific Theatre in 1944, he returned to Gloucester in 1946 to marry his wife, the former Virginia Murray, raise five children, build his own house and make of his little shoe shop a shrine of vintage memorabilia to World War II veterans, particularly those who’d fought, as he did, in the Pacific.
Local writer Gordon Baird recalled in a Gloucester Times piece published in 2018 “any time a shoe was in distress, it was another occasion to bathe in Joe’s sunny philosophy of life. He loves to talk and ... .at his age ... there’s no one he’s afraid of offending, so he speaks his mind.”
Balcome said her father was especially proud of his ship, the USS Denver. “It was one of the luckiest ships in the war,” Baird recalled in his Times piece, “I’m sure he had something to do with that. ... (He’d) survived pure terror, he told me. When you have been through what he had in the Pacific by age 21, the rest of your life probably would seem like a happy occasion, every day.”
Every day did seem like a happy occasion in the life of Joe Mondello, his daughter said.
At home, he was, she said, kind. Family — extended family, he was one of 14 siblings — was everything. When his brother Greg died so young, he basically extended his own family of five children to incorporate Greg’s five. The extended Mondello family has more than made its mark here in Gloucester. So much so that the square they live in off Bass Avenue is actually called Mondello Square.
Joe built his house there, Balcome said, “hammer and nail, all on one floor so he and Mom could live there when they got old, which is exactly what they did.”
They don’t make shoes like they used to, and they don’t make shoemakers like they used to.
Especially shoemakers like Gloucester’s one and only Joe Mondello. He was, remarked a customer on his “early retirement,” as good as it gets.
Joseph Mondello Senior will be waked at Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St, Gloucester, this Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral mass will follow on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Saint Ann’s Church on Pleasant Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mondello’s name to Cape Ann Veterans Services, 12 Emerson Ave. Gloucester, MA 01930.