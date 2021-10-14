Gloucester Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro is pushing back on the city’s request to keep private the investigation report that outlines the events leading to hostile work complaints against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
After Ciarametaro’s attorney, Liam O’Connell, acquired the fully un-redacted report because he served a subpoena on investigator Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC who completed the report, the city filed a protective order in federal court to keep the unredacted report private .
Tuesday night, O’Connell filed a motion with the district court opposing the city’s request for a protective order.
“Since the outset, the defendants have attempted to control the timing and narrative about the subject matter of the above captioned matter for one reason: to protect themselves,” O’Connell wrote in his opposition.
Neither Romeo Theken nor a representative of the defendants returned the Times’ request for comment.
The investigation report outlines events that lead to three city employees filing complaints against the mayor.
Ciarametaro and Community Development Director Jill Cahill each accuse Romeo Theken of making abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding the race, religion and sexual orientation of city officials and employees, as well as members of the public.
Ciarametaro also filed suit against Romeo Theken and current and former members of her administration alleging similar charges. The lawsuit, filed in Essex County Superior Court, has been moved to U.S. District Court in Boston at the request of the defendants.
Former Human Resources Director Donna Leete, who retired last year, authored a letter to the editor that was published by the Times in April. In it, she described the hostile work environment she experienced. She subsequently filed a formal complaint with the city against the mayor.
Both Leete and Cahill told the Times that they have not received an un-redacted investigation report.
O’Connell, having seen the fully un-redacted report, in his opposition motion said the “majority of the defendants’ redactions of Mr. Ciarametaro’s report are individuals’ names which are almost entirely made up of city officials, with the rare exception.”
“Defendants argue that if the report was made public, it would cause unnecessary embarrassment to third parties ...” he wrote.
However, O’Connell noted that the defendants have not hesitated in releasing information that will help them, explaining that a Harbormaster’s Office employee was named in the mayor’s attorney’s summary of the report that was published on Facebook.
“Is she not a third party?” he asked.
