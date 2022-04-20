Gloucester’s former mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken, is the new deputy commissioner of the state Department of Fish and Game.
Romeo Theken, who sat in the city’s corner office for seven years, started her new job on April 10, according Troy Wall, spokesman for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The Department of Fish and Game is a state agency under the umbrella of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
The Gloucester native has deep ties to the city’s fishing industry as the long-time vice president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and as an advocate for local fishermen, having owned a fishing vessel.
Reached last week, Romeo Theken confirmed her new position but declined further comment, saying in a text she is not allowed to do interviews without a reporter first going through the Executive Office of Environmental Affairs. Emails and phone calls to the office with questions about the position were not returned as of deadline Tuesday. A call to the Fish and Game commissioner was also not immediately returned. Romeo Theken could not be reached for further comment.
Romeo Theken served as an at-large city councilor from 2001 until she was appointed interim mayor in January 2015, following the appointment of then Mayor Carolyn Kirk to a position in the Baker administration. Romeo Theken won election as mayor in that fall, and was reelected in 2017 and 2019. Last November, she lost her bid for another two-year term to now Mayor Greg Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor.
Salary information for the position of Fish and Game deputy commissioner was not readily available on the state comptroller’s website listing payroll. Commissioner Ronald Amidon’s annual salary is listed as $150,522. Salary information is updated bi-weekly on the Office of the Comptroller’s website. An electronic public records request for the salary through the comptroller’s office was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Among its responsibilities, the Department of Fish and Game issues licenses for “hunting, trapping, recreational fishing, and commercial fishing.”
It oversees the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, also known as MassWildlife, which “is responsible for the conservation of freshwater fish and wildlife in the Commonwealth,” as well as the Division of Marine Fisheries, which “manages the state’s commercial and recreational saltwater fisheries and oversees other services that support the marine environment and fishing communities.”
In addition to its Boston office, the Division of Marine Fisheries has permitting offices in Gloucester and New Bedford. The Department of Fish and Game also oversees the Division of Ecological Restoration, which works to restore and protect Bay State rivers, wetlands and watersheds.
Romeo Theken is a former long-time community health and human services liaison at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
She is also a certified SHINE counselor. SHINE stands for Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone, and the SHINE Program provides free health insurance information and counseling to Massachusetts residents. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as human resources administrator for her business, Health Etc. Consulting.
