President Joe Biden turned to another veteran of the Massachusetts Legislature on Wednesday, naming former Rep. Mark Falzone to a federal commission studying ways to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the nation's "Mother Road."
Falzone was one of a dozen people Biden tapped to serve on the Route 66 Centennial Commission, which according to Biden's press team will study and submit recommendations to Congress on "activities that would be fitting and proper" to mark the famous highway's centennial in 2026.
First elected in 2000, Falzone spent a decade representing Saugus and nearby communities as a Democrat. He narrowly lost his bid for a sixth term in 2010 to Republican Rep. Donald Wong. After his time in the House, Falzone worked as deputy director of the National Immigration Forum and in 2017 took over as president of the nonprofit group Scenic America.
The White House described that group as "the leading advocate for the National Scenic Byways Program" and said it also works to protect highways from billboards and "other visual blight," advocates for parks and open spaces, and supports responsible development. Falzone currently lives in Maryland.