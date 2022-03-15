ROCKPORT — Former Rockport Elementary School principal Todd Simendinger will work alongside Gloucester communication expert Beth Wonson to improve communication in schools.
In 2015, Wonson founded Navigating Challenging Dialogue, which offers courses and products to help working professionals become better communicators.
“We offer coaching and mentorship for emerging leaders or leaders who are struggling and in need of support,” Wonson told the Times. “We offer training for leaders to approach communication to a pro-social approach — people managing their own emotions, using fact-based communication — in order to reduce drama when miscommunication happens.”
Wonson said she first met Simendinger during a Navigating Challenging Dialogue seminar she hosted in California.
“He flew out to California for a four-day training before pandemic,” she continued. “He felt it was something important to implement in schools. He shadowed me on some trainings and later co-facilitated on some of the things.”
In his new role, Simendinger will serve as a consultant for clients of Navigating Challenging Dialogue who work in school leadership positions to “free themselves and their faculty from the burden,” according to a press release announcing Simendinger’s partnership.
“I’ve always been passionate about school and school culture,” said Wonson. “I’ve worked in schools for many years, but my expertise has since shifted to client relations.”
Simendinger served as Rockport Elementary School principal from 2015 until he stepped down in January. Superintendent Rob Liebow said the split was amicable and he supported Simendinger’s decision for a new career path. Simendinger previously was the assistant principal at Rockport Middle and High School.
Simendinger could not be reached for comment on this story.
New principal
Rockport Elementary School assistant principal Kristie Lambert has served as principal in the interim since February. Former Rockport Elementary literacy acceleration and recovery specialist Amy Waterman is the interim assistant principal. Both will fill the roles through the school year.
Just last school year, Lambert was a teacher and literacy coach for Gloucester Public Schools. She joined Rockport Public Schools this past July as assistant principal.
“It’s been fantastic,” Lambert said of the first month few months in her role. “The parents have been super supportive, as have the staff, and the kids are so great to be around.”
Liebow said the district will form a search committee and start advertising the open position sometime after April vacation.
Lambert hasn’t decided yet if she’ll apply for the job.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to try out role for few months and see school through end of the year,” she said.
